Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has thrown in the towel and has stepped down as the power utility boss

De Ruyter's resignation comes after pressures from parties such as the Economic Freedom Fighters who felt he was not doing a good job

South Africans have weighed in on De Ruyter's choice at the peak of loadshedding, with some people wondering what will happen now

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has tendered his resignation at the state-owned power utility.

Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter is leaving the power utility and has resigned. Images: Michele Spatari & Aaron M. Sprecher

Source: Getty Images

De Ruyter's resignation comes in the wake of mounting pressure from political organisations such as the Economic Freedom Fighters who wanted him to be fired over the worsening state of Eskom.

Party leaders such as Floyd Shivambu felt that De Ruyter was incompetent and should be replaced by someone who has the right skill set.

According to News24, the former CEO informed the Eskom board chairperson, Mpho Makwana of his plans to leave the power utility earlier this week. Minister of Public Enterprise Pravin Gordhan was also informed about De Ruyter's departure.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

A few Eskom executives such as the Chief Operating Officer, Jan Oberholzer, are expected to follow in De Ruyter's footsteps.

According to IOL, former Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane dropped the news on his social media page before it was published by mainstream media.

Maimane had been vocal about loadshedding and how it indicates that the state is failing.

Last week, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Gwede Mantashe claimed that loadshedding was being used as a tool to overthrow the state. The country is currently experiencing Stage 5 rolling blackouts and there is speculation by analysts that we might reach Stage 8.

Take a look at what South Africans are saying about Andre de Ruyter throwing in the towel:

@koko_matshela said:

"Now that Andre De Ruyter has resigned and Jan Oberholzer is leaving in April 2023, I hope that this is the new beginning for @Eskom_SA. I firmly believe that Eskom's maintenance effort, coupled with operations discipline can stop load shedding in 6 to 12 months."

@DeanMacpherson said:

"I’m pretty sure Andre de Ruyter resigned because he lost the support of Cyril Ramaphosa, who became reliant on Gwede Mantashe to survive politically in the ANC. We know how quickly Gwede wanted ADR gone. When forced to choose between the ANC & SA, Ramaphosa again shows his hand."

@vercingetorics said:

"I am afraid it will end in tears for whoever takes over from Andre de Ruyter. You can take this tweet to the bank!"

@Sellomab said:

"Good riddance, it was long overdue. Andre de Ruyter must voets*k."

John Steenhuisen blames ANC for loadshedding, calls out President Ramaphosa for failing to handle the issue

Briefly News previously reported that Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen has placed the blame for loadshedding squarely on the shoulders of President Cyril Ramaphosa and the African National Congress (ANC).

The leader of SA's main opposition party made the accusations when he came to the defence of Eskom CEO André de Ruyter, refuting claims that the rolling blackouts were De Ruyter's fault.

Steenhuisen took aim at President Ramaphosa saying that loadsheding was a result of Ramaphosa and the ANC's two decades of failure to implement policy and leadership that would've handled the issue.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News