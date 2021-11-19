The Economic Freedom Fighter's Vice President Floyd Shivambu is not happy with a remark that was made by Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter

Shivambu took social media to express his dissatisfaction with de Ruyter implying that South Africa's power utility is a dead horse

Some social media users were in agreement with Shivambu and his rantings while others highlighted the Eskom had issues prior to de Ruyter taking over

JOHANNESBURG - Floyd Shivambu, the Economic Freedom Fighter's second-in-commander has taken to social media to criticise Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter for a few comments he made about the state of the power utility.

Shivambu found it very worrying that de Ruyter would call Eskom "a dead horse' in the wake of the troubles currently plaguing the state-owned entity.

Shivambu was responding to a post made by SABC News on Twitter which stated that de Ruyter had retracted his comment about Eskom and even apologised to Parliament for calling the power utility a "dead horse".

De Ruyter's apology was seemingly not enough for Shivambu who question why de Ruyter was still employed as the CEO of Eskom.

Shivambu went on to say that de Ruyter's comment was not a mistake at all, adding that de Ruyter is responsible for the demise of Eskom. Shivambu also stated that the destruction of Eskom was paving the way for independent power producers(IPPS).

South Africans react to Floyd Shivambu's tweet

Twitter users headed to Shivambu's comment sections and weighed in on his remarks of what is happening at Eskom. Here are some of their comments:

@Sgoloza007 said:

"He says the old power stations weren't maintained but they ran without issues b4 he came into office, now he's got 2 newly built power stations that he can't keep running either, this man is deliberately running Eskom to the ground or he doesn't know what he's doing."

@lotlis said:

"He lies unprovoked, the Engineers on the site disagree with him even facts."

@spokesperson_za said:

"So that you can score tenders from Eskom? Let independent power producers produce electricity. Every first world country is doing it to have a sustainable electricity supply but in South Africa, we must be held back for tenders. Mxm. Niyabora"

@MDMabuza said:

"Well technically, Eskom is indeed a dead horse, however, it has been like that even before Andre took over. The Eskom saga is highly politicised, extract politics out of Eskom & put highly qualified individuals & good leadership."

@Lindi95554314 said:

"But leader were you not one of the people who degraded Brian Molefe and Matsela Koko. Not forgetting the infamous march against Zuma."

EFF's Floyd Shivambu throws Punches at Ramaphosa and ANC

Briefly News previously reported that Economic Freedom Fighter's second-in-command, Floyd Shivambu, has taken to social media to throw some political jabs at President Cyril Ramaphosa and the African National Congress.

Heading to Twitter, Shivambu stated that it is quite clear that the ANC and Ramaphosa have not listened to South African voters.

Shivambu insinuated that the ANC and Ramaphosa calling for a re-run of elections is the same as a boxer who has been knocked out but still tries to get up and to continue fighting. He went on to say that even with a re-run of elections, the ANC will no longer be part of the 'political surface'.

Source: Briefly.co.za