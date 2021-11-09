Floyd Shivambu, the Economic Freedom Fighter's vice president, has headed to Twitter to throw a few punches at the African National Congress and President Cyril Ramaphosa

Shivambu accepted Ramaphosa's call for a re-run of elections, stating that he should bring it on because the ANC will not do any better

Social media users had various reactions to Shivambu's tweet, with some people supporting the EFF leader and others not convinced the EFF will fare better

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighter's second-in-command, Floyd Shivambu, has taken to social media to throw some political jabs at President Cyril Ramaphosa and the African National Congress.

Heading to Twitter, Shivambu stated that it is quite clear that the ANC and Ramaphosa have not listened to South African voters.

EFF's Floyd Shivambu has challenged the ANC and President Cyril Ramaphosa to bring on a re-run of elections. Images: Phill Magakoe & Papi Morake

Shivambu insinuated that the ANC and Ramaphosa calling for a re-run of elections is the same as a boxer who has been knocked out but still tries to get up and to continue fighting. He went on to say that even with a re-run of elections, the ANC will no longer be part of the 'political surface'.

The post:

South African's have mixed reactions to Shivambu's tweet

Social media users had quite a number of reactions to Shivambu's jabs at the ANC and Ramaphosa.

EFF supporters rallied behind Shivambu's call for a re-run of elections to beat the ANC while others pointed out that the EFF was unable to win a single municipality in the local government elections.

Here are some of their responses:

@bajo____ said:

"Lead us, Floyd, lead us to a SA that has strict border control."

@kwanesebe said:

"You don’t have even one municipality and think you will improve, think again you Double Exposure 10% party. You have reached your ceiling now is the time for your downward trend"

@msebe82 said:

"EFF is an ANC youth league on steroids. We will like every comment by EFF but we will vote for ANC or not vote. Viva ANC EFF viva"

@Akani_Mungoni said:

"The aim is not to re-run elections, he wants to finish the ANC, cause he knows very well that people who voted for ANC last week, are too angry now. They won't vote for ANC again never, their children are writing exams with electricity and water "

@MathibeRebecca said:

"Ramaphosa is declaring another election before 2024 when they are limping like that, let them bring it on, we are super ready!!!"

