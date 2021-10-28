The Economic Freedom Fighter's Vice President Floyd Shivambu attacked President Cyril Ramaphosa's plans for electric cars

Shivambu questioned how the President could be making such promises when he fails to keep electricity on in South Africa

Some social media users think Shivambu is merely politics with his rantings while others think he fails to see the bigger picture

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - Floyd Shivambu, the Economic Freedom Fighter's second in command is not convinced that President Cyril Ramaphosa's plans to produce electric cars in South Africa will ever become a reality.

Shivambu is of the opinion that Ramaphosa's recent declaration to locally manufacture eco-friendly vehicles is merely a "hallucination".

The EFF's Floyd Shivambu mocked President Cyril Ramaphosa for seeking to manufacture electric cars locally. Images: Phill Magakoe & Thierry Monasse

Source: Getty Images

Taking to social media, Shivambu quoted a tweet by News24 that highlighted Ramaphosa's plans for electric cars and stated that only fools think that the President will actually deliver on this promise.

Shivambu added that Ramaphosa is failing to keep the lights on during matric final exams. He also highlighted the struggles Soweto residents have with electricity.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The tweet:

South Africans share their thoughts on Shivambu's tweet about Ramaphosa

Shivambu's tweet received a lot of reactions from South Africans. Some people seemed to agree with his sentiments while others thought maybe Ramaphosa's plan to manufacture electric vehicles could be the right move.

Here's what they had to say:

@LEGENDMIK said:

"Same as promising jobs for all when there are no jobs, houses for all when all the money has been looted or municipal funds deposited into VBS, oh sorry, VBS gone …"

@mokala50 said:

"Well, the hybrid car was on display for all to see during the tour. Are u questioning that as well?"

@Cinga22373925 said:

"Where are we going to get electricity to share with this car because as it stands we don't have enough electricity ESKOM is already complaining about the power grid is under immersive pressure."

@peterthomas661 said:

"You don't perhaps think that our automotive industry needs to soon change from manufacturing internal combustion motor vehicles to that of electric vehicles if we are to have some semblance of a vehicle export market in future."

@SengangaWa said:

"You are the opposition, you opposing everything. What about Julius Malema who is going to buy SUV for someone who doesn't even need it?"

@SmangaD74242542 said:

"I agree but this has nothing to do with the opposition. Electric vehicles need electricity to function, Cyril is a businessman he knows that we are not ready but he says it for the sake of votes. Remember this is the same man who promised us bullet trains of America in 2018 Sona."

Ramaphosa’s launches 1st hybrid car manufactured in SA

Briefly News previously reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa visited Toyota's car manufacturing plant in Prospecton south of Durban on Tuesday to launch a new range of cars from the Japanese car manufacturing company.

One of the models launched is a hybrid car that uses both fuel and battery power. The Toyota Cross is a first of its kind in South Africa.

Toyota plans to produce around 4 000 cars of the Cross model by 2025 and this will be dependent on the availability of the battery that is needed to operate the vehicle.

Source: Briefly.co.za