Julius Malema has announced on social media that he will make sure everyone in South Africa has flushing toilets

The service delivery promise was made in the build-up to elections and his followers are perplexed by his electioneering tactic

People from all over Mzansi aired their views about the service delivery promise and many feel Malema has lost the plot

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The highly influential and outspoken political leader, Julius Malema has taken to his Twitter account with a massive service delivery promise and his supporters have plenty to say about it.

Malema's latest service delivery promise has Mzansi raising an eyebrow. Image: Julius Malema/Twitter

Source: Twitter

In the build up to the elections, the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is promising, "flushing toilets for all".

His post is garnering big attention across South Africa and it currently has close to 300 retweets and over 2 000 likes. His followers have many questions as they try to understand why he specifically chose to promise flushing toilets.

Some are inquiring how this will be possible since so many people don't have access to running water and others are wondering why he isn't focusing on more pertinent issues such as job creation.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Let's dive into the murky waters of the comment section:

@Swart47321327:

"Imagine being promised flushing toilets. How about jobs that are occupied by foreigners should be reserved for locals? That way locals will have paying jobs to put their own flushing toilets."

@chilliesmchila:

"How? Since we don't have water or have poor service on water. Does this mean water will be available for everyone in South Africa?"

@KuyafanaA:

"I thought housing is for national government but anyway ewallet me R2000 I will vote for EFF."

@Cand_Ziziba:

"After 27 years this should not even be in any political manifesto but South Africa is just a mess when it comes to basic needs."

@Famous1ZN:

"Really? I, as a taxpayer, say nope. Stop offering false promises. You will never rule this country, ever!!!

'Julius is high': Mzansi weighs in on Malema's idea to put the UK on SA's red list

In other news, Briefly News reported that Malema says instead of the South African government striving to get of the United Kingdom's red list, the South African government should rather impose travel restrictions on the UK.

While addressing reporters on Monday, Malema stated that the UK was allowed to put whichever country it wished on its red list. Malema went on to say South Africa should refuse to be treated like colonial subjects and treat the UK as an equal.

He added that the country should be able to impose the same restrictions as the UK because the countries are equals now, according to a report by TimesLIVE. Malema went on to say that the UK should be on a red list because the country because of the country's history of colonialism.

Source: Briefly.co.za