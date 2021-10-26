An unidentified woman has caused a buzz online after she defended President Cyril Ramaphosa in a quick rant

The elderly lady spoke about members of the ANC who are corrupt taking the blame for their actions and not the President

The post gained over 40 000 views in a matter of days and South Africans rushed to the replies section to share their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

An elderly lady has come to the defence of President Cyril Ramaphosa. In a 30-second clip shared online, the woman can be heard speaking about corrupt ANC members taking the blame for their own doings.

The unnamed lady went on to say that even if Ramaphosa was the one to hire them, they were the ones taking the money. She added that government should not be blamed but the members who are in the wrong should.

The woman concluded by stating that President Ramaphosa is her leader. The post has gained over 48 000 views on Twitter.

An elderly lady has gone viral online after she came to the defence of President Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: Filip Singer - Pool and @slyza_tsotsi / Twitter

Source: UGC

Take a look at the viral clip below:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mzansi left divided on the matter

@Diloane said:

"Can someone steal her ID guys, we are in deep trouble."

@murphy_moffat wrote:

"That time she doesn’t have running water."

@VictoRantsane tweeted:

"The sad part about this video is how she thinks she’s making a valid point!"

@McBills89 said:

"I don't blame her. I blame youth who don't want to vote or participate in politics."

@MitjieMokami shared:

"Next thing they'll be crying about lack of essential services. It's tiring trying to feel sorry for these people at times."

@lele_efkay added:

"We have to hide her ID before the elections this one is going to lead us into corruption."

Ramaphosa says the ANC is the only party that can fix the electricity issue

In other political news, Briefly News previously reported that with the municipal elections merely a week away, President Cyril Ramaphosa has been going all around Johannesburg, Gauteng canvassing for votes for the ruling party.

On Monday, Ramaphosa campaigned in Orange Farm and Soweto and asked residents to vote for the ANC. Ramaphosa began his Joburg campaign trail in Orange Farm and then went to visit Meadowlands, Soweto and Diepkloof.

He asked voters to give the ruling party a second chance and stated the ANC is a political organisation that is self-renewing, according to News24. However, residents were not pleased with the ANC and brought up issues of employment, housing and electricity.

Source: Briefly.co.za