Julius Malema has jumped to the defence of Makhadzi after she was dragged for rocking ANC colours when she was invited by President Cyril Ramaphosa

The Matorokisi hitmaker tried to explain to her fans who were slamming her over why she decided to rock the ANC colours

The EFF leader and ANC opposition said Makhadzi has a right to associate with any political party she supports

Julius Malema has taken to social media to defend Makhadzi. The singer has been slammed for wearing ANC colours in honour of an invite she received from the party's president Cyril Ramaphosa.

EFF leader Julius Malema says Makhadzi has a right to support the ANC.

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi took to social media to explain why she rocked the ruling party's colours recently. The Economic Freedom Party's leader told the Matorokisi hitmaker to stop trying to justify her decision to associate herself with the ANC ahead of the municipal elections on 1 November.

Taking to Twitter, Malema let Makhadzi know that she has a right to associate herself with the party of her choice. Julius Malema wrote:

"You don't need to explain yourself to anyone my sister, your freedom of association is protected by our Constitution. It's your choice and we should respect it."

Tweeps took to Malema's comment section on the micro-blogging app to share their thoughts on his post. Check out some of their reactions below:

@EmanuelMashilo4 said:

"So being invited by the president means one should wear ANC regalia."

@kagisomatthews wrote:

"It means one should wear whatever they want, and she chose to wear the ANC regalia. O nale flop?"

@Rebaone59275709 commented:

"It's also within her Constitutional right to be free do to what she did, we may differ on few things and perspectives."

@Tazo79877580 wrote:

"She can wear the ANC regalia and still vote for the EFF like Mbalula."

@Mtho2ko added:

"Wow, great leadership right there. I'm your biggest critic but this is big from you. Thank you Julius. I'm speechless."

Ntando Duma campaigns for the EFF

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Ntando Duma is a staunch EFF supporter. The popular actress campaigned for Julius Malema's political party on the weekend. She was at the party's rally in North West with Malema.

The media personality even went on stage to address scores of EFF supporters who were in attendance. She urged the people who had gathered at the stadium to vote for the EFF during the upcoming municipal elections on 1 November.

Ntando also took to Instagram to post snaps of herself draped in an EFF flag. The pics were taken during the rally.

Source: Briefly.co.za