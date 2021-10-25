Makhadzi set social media alight with a recent snap of an outfit that she chose in honour of President Cyril Ramaphosa

Sharing the picture, Makhadzi showed off her ANC dress, claiming Uncle Cyril had sent her an invite - but to what is unclear

Social media users went wild over the snap with some loving Makhadzi's ANC support and others not impressed at all

A snap of Mzansi songstress Makhadzi sporting ruling party colours set social media on fire. With elections just around the corner, emotions are high!

Makhadzi showed support to the ANC and some people were left fuming after seeing it.



A picture of Makhadzi wearing a dress made with green, yellow and black fabric - the ANC colours - have peeps believing she is an ally of the African National Congress.

Makhadzi shared the snap on social media with a caption that sounds like Uncle Cyril invited her over for some tea or something.

Makhadzi posted:

“Honouring the president's invite.”

There is a lot of controversy surrounding the ANC at the moment which had some Makhadzi fans feeling some type of way about her outfit choice; however others screamed in excitement over her apparent support.

Take a look at some of the comments made on the snap that divided social media:

@MtwanaXabiso laid it on thiccccck:

“What did we do to black people who supported the apartheid regime? The reality is that, the ANC is our new oppressor and people like @MakhadziSA are supporting our oppressor. A morally upright artist would side with the people of South Africa instead of grooving with thieves.”

@MrHandsome_ZA feels sis is going to regret this:

“Cyril Ramaphosa is destroying Makhadzi's brand by involving her in politics. The ANC criminals will do anything to convince people to vote for them. They don't care about anyone, they just want votes.”

@AthiGeleba is loving it:

@SenamelaThabo’s blood was boiling:

@MasefelaE claims double standards:

