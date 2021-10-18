If there is one thing Makhadzi is doing, it is without a doubt cementing her place at the very top of every list, every chart and every wave

The Limpopo singer recently reached a major social media milestone, raking up four million followers on Facebook and becoming the third most followed Mzansi celeb

Makhadzi has also been toasting to her millions of streams on her African Queen album, showing that success basically courses through her veins

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Makhadzi is thriving in the entertainment industry and the numbers are there to prove it. The lively performer is all about millions this week as she celebrates millions of streams topped with a whole four million followers on Facebook.

Makhadzi has been trending for her success on her album and her millions of followers on Facebook. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

In August this year, TimesLIVE reported that Makhadzi's album Kokova was deemed the most streamed project on Apple Music. The celeb shared the recognition with the likes of DBN Gogo, Shekinah and Lady Zamar.

The star has since kept her moment and took to Twitter to announce that the millions club is starting to feel like home to her. Makhadzi continues to thrive in the music industry as fans are lapping up every single tune that she releases.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Tweeps took the opportunity to praise Makhadzi for all that she has managed to achieve in her time spent in the industry.

@_Mashudu_M made a point to note that:

"Makhadzi just reached 4 million Followers on Facebook. She's now the most followed person in Limpopo & the third most followed artist in South Africa {Facebook}. She is currently the biggest artist in Southern Africa."

Makhadzi showered with love after KZN performance, thanks fans and DJ Tira for the support

Briefly News reported Limpopo-born songstress Makhadzi recently tore it up in KZN and couldn’t thank her guy DJ Tira enough for making it happen.

The Matorokisi singer took to social media to share some footage from her lit performance. There is no denying that Makhadzi is an entertainer!

Makhadzi took the time to thank her fans for their support and to give ups to Tira for making her feel so welcome, reported TimesLIVE. Makhadzi thinks KZN is a vibe.

“@djtira thanks for bringing me in KZN for the first time.”

Seeing Makhadzi’s post, fans flocked to the comment section to let sis know she gave one hell of a performance and that she deserves all the things. KZN fans just cannot wait for Makhadzi to come back and perform again!

Take a look at some of the comments that were made:

@lesiba_mphephu said sweetly:

“Looking at me and you we can make a very beautiful couple hey ❤️”

@lungile_xabanonkosi spread the love:

“Please come back ❤️ We love you ❤️”

Source: Briefly.co.za