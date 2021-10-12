No. 1 Supporter: Ntando Duma Campaigns for EFF Ahead of Municipal Elections

Ntando Duma has continued to support Julius Malema's EFF ahead of the municipal elections on 1 November

The former The Queen actress was at the political party's rally with Malema in the North West over the weekend

The popular media personality urged EFF supporters to vote for the party when she was given a chance to address them

Ntando Duma is a staunch EFF supporter. The popular actress campaigned for Julius Malema's political party on the weekend. She was at the party's rally in North West with Malema.

Ntando Duma has encouraged people to vote for the EFF. Image: @dumantando

Source: Instagram

The media personality even went on stage to address scores of EFF supporters who were in attendance. She urged the people who had gathered at the stadium to vote for the EFF during the upcoming municipal elections on 1 November.

Ntando also took to Instagram to post snaps of herself draped in an EFF flag. The pics were taken during the rally. According to TshisaLIVE, she captioned them:

"Ya! San'bona ma Fighter!"

The EFF also took to Twitter to share a video of the former The Queen actress addressing the supporters at the rally. Check it out below:

Ntando's fans took to her comment section on Instagram to react to the spans she shared. Check out what they said below:

dimakatso9116 said:

"I love you now and forever babes."

tshepiso2587 wrote:

"Amandla leadership."

basetsanadlamini commented:

"Hi there fighter."

marshall96sam wrote:

"Fighter all the way."

mickey_nolo added:

"My hometown. Khuma Stadium. EFF all the way."

