Bongani Fassie Blows Through Brenda Fassie's Royalties, Allegedly Spent R400K in 2 Months
- South African music personality Bongani Fassie is alleged to have bad spending habits
- The reality TV star reportedly blew through his late mother, Brenda Fassie's royalties worth R400,000
- He reportedly spent the money in two months however, his two children are still at home and not attending school
Bongani Fassie can't seem to shake off his bad spending habits. It is alleged that the South African music producer received R400,000 in royalties from his late mother, Brenda Fassie's royalties. However, where that money went remains a mystery.
How to blow R400K in 2 months
According to The South African, the reality TV star received several payments totalling R400K from Brenda Fassie's royalties.
The news publication reports that he spent the money in two months, however, he is still knee-deep in debt. The more concerning part is that he still has not allegedly paid his two children's school fees.
“The kids have been sitting at home and not going to school since then, and he does not seem to care," a source told ZiMoja.
People close to him allege that he brags about being Brenda Fassie’s son when he is lectured about his life and spending habits.
Bongani Fassie's struggles with paying rent
It was further reported that Fassie blew all of the money on alcohol and parties, but he still failed to consistently pay his rent.
The source further stated, “He blew it all. He blew that money on alcohol and hosting parties."
When lectured about being a fully grown adult at 40 but refusing to take up adult responsibilities, Bongani continues to be unbothered, adding that "he is living like a rock star and affecting his children.”
Late Brends Fassie's girlfriend on their relationship
In a previous report from Briefly News, former actress Sindi Khambule discussed her romantic relationship with the late singer Brenda Fassie.
Sindi shared that her former lover was often misunderstood, and she then turned to narcotics as a coping mechanism.
Her revelations sparked mixed responses among social media users, where others spoke on the pair's struggles with substance abuse.
