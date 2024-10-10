Sindi Khambule recently discussed her relationship with late singer, Brenda Fassie

Sindi revealed that her former lover was misunderstood and later turned to narcotics as a coping mechanism

Her revelations sparked mixed reactions among netizens, where others spoke on the pair's struggles with substance abuse

Sindi Khambule says Brenda Fassie was misunderstood. Image: TXDNETWORK

Brenda Fassie's girlfriend, Sindi Khambule, recently spoke about their relationship and experiences with the late singer.

Sindi Khambule gets real about Brenda Fassie

Just over two decades since her untimely passing, Mzansi is beginning to learn even more details about Brenda Fassie's personal life.

The legendary singer, who rose to fame in the 1990s with her infectious music and activism, is said to have been widely misunderstood, according to her girlfriend, Sindi Khambule.

Sindi, who recently came into the spotlight over her fall from grace, claims she understands why Mabrr turned to substances to cope:

"She was bad-mouthed and disrespected yet so admired by the world. I felt she was a troubled soul yet so beautiful inside and out.

"People focused on her addiction, the one thing that didn't trouble me because I saw her, not what she smoked. I understood why she used them because no one would have handled what she was going through in a sober state."

Twitter (X) user Musa Khawula shared a clip from the full interview:

Mzansi weighs in on Sindi Khambule's revelations

Netizens showed love to Sindi for sharing her story:

Break1n9out said:

"Sharing your story must take a lot; I applaud those who are courageous."

Bongiwembele wrote:

"I will pray for you, Sindi Majola. May God heal you and your son. You deserve a miracle because you've been through the most."

RayOfLetsatsi was shattered:

"She's in so much pain. Oh, Modimo waka."

Meanwhile, others threw shade at the couple's substance abuse drama:

Dingswayo_N said:

"She understood Brenda; that's why she's like the way she is now."

bad_option88 wrote:

"The first step to healing is accepting your mistakes. She will always be a druggy if she blames people for the outcome of the decisions she made."

Sindi Khambule addresses viral video

