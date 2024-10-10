Sindi Khambule Speaks on Relationship With Late Girlfriend Brenda Fassie: “Beautiful Inside and Out
- Sindi Khambule recently discussed her relationship with late singer, Brenda Fassie
- Sindi revealed that her former lover was misunderstood and later turned to narcotics as a coping mechanism
- Her revelations sparked mixed reactions among netizens, where others spoke on the pair's struggles with substance abuse
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Brenda Fassie's girlfriend, Sindi Khambule, recently spoke about their relationship and experiences with the late singer.
Sindi Khambule gets real about Brenda Fassie
Just over two decades since her untimely passing, Mzansi is beginning to learn even more details about Brenda Fassie's personal life.
The legendary singer, who rose to fame in the 1990s with her infectious music and activism, is said to have been widely misunderstood, according to her girlfriend, Sindi Khambule.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Jackie Phamotse explains support for Chris Brown's concert, "He's not a risk in terms of abusing women"
Sindi, who recently came into the spotlight over her fall from grace, claims she understands why Mabrr turned to substances to cope:
"She was bad-mouthed and disrespected yet so admired by the world. I felt she was a troubled soul yet so beautiful inside and out.
"People focused on her addiction, the one thing that didn't trouble me because I saw her, not what she smoked. I understood why she used them because no one would have handled what she was going through in a sober state."
Twitter (X) user Musa Khawula shared a clip from the full interview:
Mzansi weighs in on Sindi Khambule's revelations
Netizens showed love to Sindi for sharing her story:
Break1n9out said:
"Sharing your story must take a lot; I applaud those who are courageous."
Bongiwembele wrote:
"I will pray for you, Sindi Majola. May God heal you and your son. You deserve a miracle because you've been through the most."
Minnie Dlamini's alleged downgraded lifestyle gets Mzansi talking: "This downfall should be studied"
RayOfLetsatsi was shattered:
"She's in so much pain. Oh, Modimo waka."
Meanwhile, others threw shade at the couple's substance abuse drama:
Dingswayo_N said:
"She understood Brenda; that's why she's like the way she is now."
bad_option88 wrote:
"The first step to healing is accepting your mistakes. She will always be a druggy if she blames people for the outcome of the decisions she made."
Sindi Khambule addresses viral video
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Sindi Khambule's statement after her viral video.
The former actress claimed that she was not struggling despite her appearance in the clip, saying she didn't need any help.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za