Sindisiwe Khambule went viral after a video revealed her current struggles with homelessness despite once earning R52 000 biweekly

The former actress, known for roles in Tsotsi , Yizo Yizo , and Zone 14 , appeared unkempt in the video but insisted she did not need help

Social media users reacted with mixed emotions, discussing financial literacy and the consequences of poor life choices in the entertainment industry

Late South African singer Brenda Fassie's name popped up on timelines after a video of her controversial ex-lover, Sindisiwe Khambule, went viral on social media.

Brenda Fassie’s ex-lover, Sindi Khambule, is allegedly homeless. Image: @thembekanid

Source: Twitter

Sindisiwe Khambule struggling to make ends meet

Popular South African actress Sindi Khambule is reportedly struggling to make ends meet. The star, who rose to fame for her romantic relationship with the legendary Brenda Fassie a few decades ago, is allegedly homeless. Khambule has also starred in several top productions, including Tsotsi, Yizo Yizo, and Zone 14.

A video shared on the micro-blogging platform X by MDN News shows the 51-year-old star looking unkempt. In the video, Khambule shared that she once had it all and used to earn R52 000 every two weeks. She also made it clear that she does not need help from her fans.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to Sindi Khambule's video

Social media users weighed in on the former actress' viral video. Many said artists should be taught financial literacy. Others blamed drug abuse.

@XUFFLER said:

"She earned over R100K a month 💔💔"

@BeardedPriest1 commented:

"The entertainment industry is wicked."

@Marxism_101Love added:

"Life is difficult bafwethu, it is all about the choices we make. It isn't easy at all. Heartbreaking."

@Cathy_SM1 said:

"We are not donating to someone who used to earn R100k per month. There are people warning R3500pm and don't go around making people feel pity and donate for them. Most people in the entertainment industry are reckless YHOOOO."

@tebogo_leso added:

"In life sometimes we make bad choices in life & these are the results. I pray that she can bounce back.She’s a talented actress."

Isibaya star Gcina Mkhize reportedly facing eviction

Briefly News previously reported that award-winning South African actress Gcina Mkhize is reportedly facing eviction from her lush mansion after the bank sold it. The actress's house was allegedly sold after she failed to pay for it.

Isibaya actress Gcina Mkhize has been ordered to leave her mansion after it was sold at an auction. The star and her children reportedly live in fear because the intruders will evict them.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News