A guy in university shared a touching video about being a broke student. The man showed people how much he wants an education.

A homeless student showed people how he is staying in a university without residence. Image: @lunganiverse

The TikTok clip of the student's hard life motivated people. People flooded the video's comments, applauding their young man for his persistence.

Student copes while homeless

In a TikTok video, a young man, @lunganiverse, showed people how he stays at university without accommodation. The video showed that he uses the 24-hour study section to his full advantage. Watch the video:

SA applauds students

Many people felt for the student who does not have a place to stay. People expressed their admiration for his perseverance.

Dora said:

"May Lord God intervene. All shall pass in the Name of Jesus Amen 🙏 Hang in there."

Kaylan wrote:

"I used to see this all the time at UP. You will make it through this, man. I wish you all the best. You are so hardworking and persevering. Have you tried to get NSFAS?"

_Mbali commented;

"I’m sorry, things willl eventually work out."

Olwethu Machine added:

"Ngaske ndikhale, I am so sorry for what you are going through. I pray things get better for you."

iloveyanda. was touched:

"God will come through for your strength to you."

Bongi🧚‍♀️ added:

"I just prayed over your life, God will make a way."

K H O T S O wondered:

"Kanti, what’s happening at the “Harvard of SA”??"

