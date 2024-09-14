Global site navigation

Homeless Student Uses 24-Hour Computer Labs to Stay in University, TikTok Video Moves SA
People

by  Rutendo Masasi 2 min read
  • A university student in a TikTok video shows people how dedicated he is to his studies despite the challenges he's facing
  • Many people were inspired by the determined gent who showed people that he was not backing down from getting an education
  • The young man who posted a video showing people his daily struggle amassed thousands of views

A guy in university shared a touching video about being a broke student. The man showed people how much he wants an education.

University student without residence uses computer labs
A homeless student showed people how he is staying in a university without residence. Image: @lunganiverse
Source: TikTok

The TikTok clip of the student's hard life motivated people. People flooded the video's comments, applauding their young man for his persistence.

Student copes while homeless

In a TikTok video, a young man, @lunganiverse, showed people how he stays at university without accommodation. The video showed that he uses the 24-hour study section to his full advantage. Watch the video:

SA applauds students

Many people felt for the student who does not have a place to stay. People expressed their admiration for his perseverance.

Dora said:

"May Lord God intervene. All shall pass in the Name of Jesus Amen 🙏 Hang in there."

Kaylan wrote:

"I used to see this all the time at UP. You will make it through this, man. I wish you all the best. You are so hardworking and persevering. Have you tried to get NSFAS?"

_Mbali commented;

"I’m sorry, things willl eventually work out."

Olwethu Machine added:

"Ngaske ndikhale, I am so sorry for what you are going through. I pray things get better for you."

iloveyanda. was touched:

"God will come through for your strength to you."

Bongi🧚‍♀️ added:

"I just prayed over your life, God will make a way."

K H O T S O wondered:

"Kanti, what’s happening at the “Harvard of SA”??"

Struggling student shows the food she survives on

Briefly News previously reported that getting through varsity years is no joke. A broke student took to TikTok to show meals that she's been living off.

But instead of the expected two-minute noodles and budget-friendly bites, she flaunted mouthwatering fast food feasts.

The clip posted by @lethumachanyana gained traction with thousands of views. It left viewers scratching their heads and wondering if the young lady was struggling financially or indirectly trolling.

