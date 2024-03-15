A University of Johannesburg student touched South African online users when he shared his university struggles

A woman from the University of Venda took to her TikTok account to show what she eats as a broke person in uni

Mzansi peeps were concerned and unhappy after a video exposed hazardous student accommodation in KwaZulu-Natal

University life is hard, especially for kids living in res, who are known for having extra struggles with not having food. These students do what they must to make ends meet and continue their studies.

We look at two broke students who touched South Africa's hearts and one university that concerned netizens with its res living conditions.

UJ attendee ate one chicken drumstick for a day's meal

A broke university student from Johannesburg took to his TikTok account to share what he had to eat for the day. In the picture post, @luzuko_asekho took his TikTok followers while they were making the meal. He ate a drumstick with rice.

University of Venda woman shares meal as broke student

A university student from Venda shared what she survives on, and the food she showed the country broke South Africans' hearts. @nicolec0677 shared a video on TikTok. The clip is a compilation of pictures taken of her daily bread. These include pap and morogo, pap and tin fish, pap and chicken, pap, beans and achaar, and others.

Video exposes poor student accommodation in KZN

@lungilezoshow shared a video on TikTok, in the clip, one can see a wooden table with Shoprite plastic on the table and one piece of totile paper. Pictures were on the wall in that same area, and the ceiling looked undone. People were not impressed with the architectural design.

Struggling students raid parents' kitchen for food

In another story, Briefly News reported about a university student who took food from her parents' kitchen before returning to res.

The footage was uploaded on TikTok by @tshidigrace.m. While some praised the student for her thoughtful and considerate approach, others teased her for being too lenient. They humorously claimed they would have taken everything, emphasising some students' desperation when trying to make ends meet.

