BI Phakathi stepped in to help a little girl who went viral for holding a product by a local bread brand

A South African photographer, Lungisani Mjaji, took a picture of the little girl who was holding Albany bread, and it went viral

Many South Africans thought the cute kid would make a great ambassador for Albany, but the company did not seem keen

BI Phakathi turned his attention to a little child who became popular for holding Albany bread. Lungisani Mjaji shared the stunning pictures he had taken which catapulted the kid to viral fame.

BI Phakathi paid the viral Albany kid after the bread company did not cash in on the viral moment. Image: Innovative Photography

The little girl became an overnight sensation, as many thought she looked adorable. Even more heartwarming, the pictures were taken by her uncle.

BI Phakathi keen to pay Albany kid

In a post on Facebook, BI Phakathi reposted the little girl who went viral for holding Albany bread in a photo shoot. The anonymous Good Samaritan said that if netizens got the picture to 100,000 likes, he would give the child R10 000.

In his latest post on X, BI Phakathi showed that he gave the child R15,000 when they clocked over 100,000 likes.

SA keen for new Albany ambassador

Many people pointed out that they had been clamouring for Albany to consider the little kid to work with the brand. Peeps wanted the photographer and kid compensated for the viral picture.

Read people's comments below:

@with_praises asked:

"So what are we going to do with Albany?'

@mshotolo_inc was touched:

"We need more stories like this in this country. If we are exploited,we come together and bring joy to our people."

@SbunjeroNkosi commented:

"Marketing department failed now they will have to do a serious PR exercise."

@Babeswitdaheat declared:

"As I switch brands. They should’ve just kept quiet instead of getting people’s hopes up."

Artist paints mural of cute girl with Albany bread

Briefly News previously reported that stunning images of a girl running in the village with a loaf of bread in hand have tugged at the hearts of Mzansi people.

The images shot by talented KZN photographer Lungisani Mjaji have gone viral across various social media platforms and garnered praise from people from all walks of life.

Fellow artist Ennock Mlangeni was inspired by the photographer and his muse and couldn't help but paint an image of the little girl as a mural.

