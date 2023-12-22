KZN photographer Lungisani's viral image of his niece running with Albany bread transformed his perspective

While Lungisani cherishes capturing his home province's beauty, his lens now focuses on broader South African and even global stories

From Xiaomi partnerships to future Nikon projects, Lungisani embraces collaboration as a key to artistic evolution

He envisions a bustling 2024 filled with book launches, brand partnerships, knowledge-sharing workshops, and a diverse art exhibition

The talented Lungisani Mjaji and his famous 'Albany bread' photo featuring his niece.

Source: Original

Going viral on social media as a photographer can be a game-changer. Having a picture, the one you poured your heart and soul into, explode across screens is a priceless feeling Lungisani Mjaji knows all too well.

The KZN photographer went viral earlier this year after capturing stunning shots of his niece running with a loaf of Albany bread from a local tuckshop - an everyday reality for many young South Africans in rural and township areas.

In an exclusive interview, Lungisani spoke to Briefly News about how his life, profession and perspectives have changed after gaining virality.

Life after viral Albany photo

In reflecting on the transformative journey sparked by the viral success of his niece carrying Albany bread, Lungisani says that he has witnessed a profound shift in perspective as a storyteller.

"This pivotal moment reinforced the belief that timing is everything and the realisation that, as a creative, I should strive to craft art that not only captivates but also stands out in its uniqueness.

"This emphasis on creating visually compelling and uncommon narratives has played a crucial role in garnering recognition for both my work and the rich stories of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN)."

Garnering recognition on social media and news outlets has been a life-altering experience for the talented photographer.

"While living my dream, I've endeavoured to remain grounded and humble, maintaining authenticity in my online presence. It's not just about personal success but also about impacting others positively, instilling respect for fellow creatives, and staying true to the core of my creative essence," Lungisani shares.

Unlocking creativity in profound and impactful ways

For Lungisani, the viral attention of his photo served as a breakthrough, allowing him to underscore the significance of simplicity in the realm of creativity.

KZN photographer Lungisani Mjaji's favourite muse - his niece and his Innovative Photography team.

Source: Original

Sure, simple activities like buying bread and children playing are everyday occurrences. However, public attention and the power of social media have become a platform for Lungisani to initiate meaningful conversations about KZN and its untold stories, conveying the idea that simplicity is the key to unlocking creativity in profound and impactful ways.

"The doors that swung open as a result of this viral success have been numerous and diverse. Collaborations with content creators and a partnership with Xiaomi South Africa marked significant milestones.

"Looking ahead to 2024, an exciting collaboration with Nikon South Africa is on the horizon, promising further growth and visibility. Additionally, opportunities to work on projects with major companies have unfolded, hinting at a dynamic and promising future in the creative industry," shares an excited Lungisani.

Capturing the beauty of KZN and beyond

While his work predominantly showcases the beauty of KZN, Lungisani's storytelling lens is set to explore beyond provincial borders.

"I aspire to delve into broader South African narratives and even touch upon global issues, believing that my unique perspective can shed light on stories waiting to be unveiled in different corners of the world."

Check out Lungisani's work capturing a heard of cows at his rural homestead:

A passion that remains close to his heart

Asked what he loves most about having his camera in hand, Lungisani says:

"What I cherish most about my role as a photographer is the daily interaction with new people and the perpetual creativity inherent in this craft. Emphasising collaboration over competition, I find that photography offers a continual journey of exploration, devoid of rigid boundaries."

For aspiring photographers, Lungisani's advice is simple yet profound:

"Stay focused on your lane. Similar to soccer players excelling in specific positions, photographers thrive by mastering a particular style. Specialization not only fosters efficiency and excellence but also holds the potential for greater success, emphasising quality over quantity."

Lungisani's hopes for the future

As he looks forward to 2024, Lungisani hopes to publish a book, forge new and exciting collaborations with major brands, host workshops to share knowledge and create a homecoming exhibition featuring diverse art programs.

The upcoming financial year promises continued evolution and success in Lungisani's photography journey, with opportunities to inspire and be inspired on a broader scale.

"2024 is my final year as a commercial photography student. Although it's my final year, I will forever be a student photographer.

"In 2021, I established Innovative Photography. After a few years of not operating, his viral photo breathed life into his business, and he's put together a skilled and dynamic team of five people.

Lungisani is ready to expand as his company embraces innovation beyond photography.

"Rooted in my creative eye, we're set for exciting ventures."

