A video of a woman trying to steal fuel has gone viral and the petrol attendants came out on top

The viral clip triggered a surge of frustration among social media users, who are totally on the side of the station employees

In the face of rising petrol prices, commuters are actively exploring ways to cut costs, even illegally

A woman was caught not paying for her fuel and petrol station attendants intervened to make a citizen's arrest. Image: Nadine Hutton/Bloomberg via Getty Images, Vehicle Trackers

As we experience the impact of soaring petrol prices, a video emerges of someone exploiting a petrol attendant, leaving them stuck with the bill.

A tweet disseminating details about the incident mentioned that the petrol attendant, Thabo, apprehended a woman attempting to leave without settling her bill.

The circulation of this sparked a wave of frustration among many, and rightfully so. Yet, beyond that, it serves as a poignant reminder of how a community can unite to correct an injustice through humble actions.

Hannah Jahnsen states:

"These gentlemen would be my eternal heroes. Bless each and every one of them."

Bra Willy says:

"Actually, she's attempting to flee with Thabo's salary. Because it would have been deducted from his December salary."

Zinyo Linye mentions:

"Go well, go Shell."

user5487096371044 states:

"If she is suspected of committing a crime in the person's presence, then that citizen has authority to arrest the person regardless of gender/race."

Enrique8809 expresses:

"I know Thabo, he's a great guy, very friendly. I even buy the guy biscuits from time to time. Great service at this Shell."

Tshepang Lamoen responded:

"Y’all do realise that if someone left without paying, the petrol attendant has to pay out their own pocket?"

Sthokoziso Zizi Malaka says:

"Lovely, next person to try leaving without paying must know."

khaya goes on to say:

"Thabo deserves an award for standing up against madam."

Petrol station sets new rules

Amid the increasing petrol prices, commuters are actively seeking ways to economise. For some, this entails reducing non-essential travel, carpooling and adopting an energy-conscious lifestyle.

A notice at an unidentified Engen petrol station provides instructions to drivers refuelling.

"All customers need to hand over their car key to a petrol attendant during filling due to the rising in runaway customers.”

