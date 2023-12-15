South Africans will experience a fuel price drop in January 2024

Petrol is expected to go down by 82c, and diesel will decrease by more than R1

South Africans felt like they were being played for fools and made no attempt to hide their dissatisfaction

Motorists can expect their January budget to be spared because the petrol price will drop by almost R1. Fuel will decrease by 82c, and other liquids will also reduce.

Fuel prices go down

According to eNCA, the Automobile Association predicts that petrol will go down by 82c, while diesel is expected to drop by R1.50 per litre. The Central Energy Fund released the unaudited data. The country will appreciate the news because prices have been on the increase.

Statistics South Africa (StatsSA) recently revealed that consumer price inflation decreased by 5.9%. Despite this, food prices are at a four-month high. Non-alcoholic beverages and foods like meat, poultry and sweet products increased.

Mzansi is sceptical of the petrol decrease

South Africans on Facebook were unappreciative of the drop, as others wanted it to drop by at least R10 or more.

Siseko Kwazi said:

“Yeah, dropping them now with too much travelling due to festivities would be a huge loss. So it would be perfect in January, but as soon as it’s February, the price will increase again.”

Lucky KwezeNdlamlenze VL Dube wrote:

“If that drop will be R10+, yeah, we will understand.”

Thabiso Masia added:

"I guess any decrease will be appreciated."

Tony Martins remarked:

“Fuel prices are manipulated and controlled by this country’s elite in the ANC’s Ministry. They should all be held accountable! This so-called big drop is aimed at getting ANC votes.”

Nqunde Keo exclaimed:

“It’s a trap. Do not fall for it. We are going to elections, and everything is likely to drop.”

Ivor Cross was unconvinced.

“They tell you that there will be a big petrol price decrease, and when the time comes, they decrease it by a few cents.”

Jalie Jalie:

“I see a trap here. After elections, we will see flames.”

Petrol increased twice in December

Earlier, Briefly News reported that petrol went down twice in December.

After petrol dropped in early December, it experienced another drop on 5 December. Diesel went down R2.41, and gasoline went down by 65c.

Sith Africans were not moved by the drop in petrol and complained that food and fuel prices were increasing and that the increase hurt their pockets.

