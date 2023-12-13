The Consumer Price Inflation went down from 5.9% in October to 5.5% in November

Despite this, the food and non-alcoholic beverage inflation, which includes meat and sugar foods, went up to a four-month high

Netizens felt woeful and did not believe that the CPI decrease made any difference to their pockets

Statistics SA delivered bad news by announcing increased food and non-alcoholic beverage inflation. Images: Tom Werner and HUIZEN HU

Source: Getty Images

According to Statistics SA, although the Consumer Price Inflation slowed to 5.5% from 5.9% in November, food and non-alcoholic beverage inflation remains at a four-month high. Meat went up, poultry products went up, and sugary products also increased. South Africans believed there was no cool-down but a PR effort by the African National Congress to garner more votes during the election.

Food inflation increased dramatically

Statistics SA released the stats on 13 December. StatsSA revealed that the consumer price index decreased from 5.9% to 5.5%, mainly caused by the decrease in the fuel price index. Despite this, meat inflation shot up from 3.4% to 3.5%. Individual Quick Frozen (IQF) chicken increased from 5.5% in October to 9.1% in November. Egg prices skyrocketed by 10.6% from 24.4% to 39.9% due to the impact of the avian flu.

Other things went up

Sweet things are no longer sweet because sweet things increased to 18.5% from 17.6% in October. White sugar rose by 21.4%, and brown sugar by 23.7%. It's also more expensive to get healing as pharmaceutical products go up. Mineral and vitamin supplements went up by 12.6%, painkillers shot up by 12.3%, and cough syrup increased by 10.3%.

Mzansi questions the inflation decrease

South Africans on Facebook got headaches from the stats and believed they were hoodwinked.

Thabani T-Man Shandu said:

“There is no cooldown but a PR exercise to make Ramaphosa appear like someone doing well. In reality, everything is worse under Ramaphosa’s presidency.”

Tebogo Malomolapelo pointed out:

“They want us to forget about the Rand Manipulation.”

Andrew McMurray was stunned.

“5.5%? Where do these experts shop? They need to share. Mind you, if this research is linked to the government and ANC, most things are stolen and not purchased anyway.”

Nkosinathi Caiphus chipped in:

“Thus means nothing to our governor.”

Food increased to a 14-year high in February

Earlier in the year, Briefly News reported that inflation dropped in February, but food prices reached a 14-year high.

StatsSA released its CPI index and revealed in February that food and non-alcoholic beverages increased to 13.4%, the highest since 2009. South Africans were concerned that the food price increases were exacerbated by rising unemployment levels and the widening gap between the rich and the poor.

