South Africans were unhappy after another fuel price hike was announced for 2024 for unleaded and leaded petrol and diesel

Unleaded 95 petrol is expected to go up by 64c to 66 cents per litre, and diesel is expected to increase by just over 60c

Netizens were dissatisfied with the warning of the Automobile Association about using petrol sparingly, as many claimed they could not afford to budget for another increase

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News's current affairs journalist, offered coverage of current affairs like loadshedding, fuel prices and environmental affairs during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

South Africans are fed up with the petrol price increase. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images and The Good Brigade

Source: Getty Images

The Automobile Association (AA) announced that there will be another petrol price increase at midnight on 7 February. The association also warned South Africans should use petrol sparingly and budget according to the new price increase.

Petrol Price to increase

According to IOL, 93 Unleaded petrol and 95 unleaded petrol are expected to go up by between 64 cents and 66 cents per litre. Diesel is also expected to increase by just over 63 cents per litre. AA attributed the increase to the weakening of the rand to the dollar and, most importantly, the change in international oil prices.

AA noted that this will hit households' budgets and might increase food prices. They further warned South Africans to plan financially and monitor how they use their fuel to mitigate the effect of the increased petrol price.

South Africans livid at fuel price increase

Netizens on Facebook expressed their unhappiness at how fuel prices will be increased. Some also slammed the AA for their suggestion.

Sarah Coutts said:

"The government doesn't seem to understand how budgets work. There is only so much money available. We can't magic more money for budgets because they want three tax forms on one item."

Siya Bhadela Bence said:

"The ANC is destroying us as well."

RT Btwy said:

"We are too quiet and relaxed. Action must take place. I'm tired of this nonsense government's issues."

Pravesh Singh said:

"Government wasted R97 million fighting Israel, and now we must cover the coffers disguised as fuel increase."

Riaan Mynhardt wrote:

"They'll whitewash it with NHI, which is also unaffordable."

Shari Lawrenz added:

"How much more will this government take from us before we grow a brain and do something about it? Yoh."

Fuel prices decreased in January

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that petrol prices decreased early in January. Unleaded 93 petrol went down by more than 50 cents, 95 unleaded petrol decreased by over 70 cents and diesel dropped by more than R1.

South Africans were unsatisfied with the petrol decrease and believed fuel should have significantly decreased by more than how much it went down.

Source: Briefly News