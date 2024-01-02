Petrol prices are expected to decrease on 3 January at midnight

Unleaded 93 petrol is going to go down by over 50 cents, 95 petrol will go down by more than 70 cents, and diesel will decrease by over R1

Netizens have no interest in what they believe to be minor price cuts and cried that the reductions should be higher

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News's current affairs journalist, offered coverage of current affairs like loadshedding and environmental affairs during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

South Africans reacted with apathy to the latest petrol decrease. Images: Photo by Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images and JGI/Jamie Grill

Source: Getty Images

South Africans demanded that the petrol price be slashed even further after petrol price decreases were announced. Petrol and diesel prices are expected to go down at midnight on 3 January, and netizens want to see broader cuts.

Petrol prices to go down at midnight

According to eNCA, 93 petrol will go down by 62 cents and 95 petrol will be decreased by 76 cents. Diesel will be slashed between R1.18 and R1.26 per litre. Illuminating paraffin is expected to drop by 93 cents, and experts believe that the stabilisation of oil prices contributed to the decrease in pricing.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

South Africa experienced two petrol cuts in December, and many celebrated as it meant they could save a few rands for the festive season. This is the third petrol price decrease in just over a month.

Mzansi cares little for petrol decrease

South Africans on Facebook did not seem pleased and wanted the price to go down even further.

Guido Mol wrote:

“If I look at prices on my first shopping day of the new year. I think petrol prices have increased by at least 10% since last year's shopping day. Vegetable prices are the worst, and I could not find a single green bean this morning. I cannot understand how the poor feed themselves or a family.”

Gift Mpho said:

“We will not celebrate anything until it goes back to R14.”

Tokollo Hennie Lebea remarked:

“Temporary relief. It’s all the same.”

Nnululeko KaKhatide Kubheka exclaimed:

“The day it is decreased by R5, I will be the happiest bunny.”

Shaun Bunge commented:

“And now that loadshedding is back, it means more demand, fuel will go up.”

Salima Tazkiyah Shahid noted:

“Good for the car’s owners, but I don’t think taxi owners will reduce taxi fares.”

Thapelo Hlongwane added:

“It’s a trap. Don’t fall for it. They will decrease it by 12 cents, and on the first week of March, they will increase it by R2.80.”

Woman refuses to pay for petrol in viral video

Similarly, Briefly News reported that a woman refused to pay for her petrol at a Shell petrol station.

In a viral video, a petrol attendant caught the motorist trying to drive away without paying her petrol. The attendant made a citizen's arrest and refused to let her go. South Africans supported the petrol attendants' actions and applauded them for taking decisive steps to prevent her from leaving.

Source: Briefly News