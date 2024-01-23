China is expected to receive tons of chicken feet imports from South Africa

A local company, AskCarlaKote, secured a deal to export the delicacy to the Asian country

South Africans had mixed reactions to the news as they noted the impact this could have on the poultry sector

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist with nine years of experience, offered valuable insights into South Africa's business environment during his three years at Vutivi Business News.

South Africans joked after a local company procured a deal to export chicken feet to China. Images: CBAriansah and Leland Bobbe

Source: Getty Images

A local company, AskCarlaKote, secured a deal with China to export tons of chicken feet to the Asian country's shores.

This would positively affect the country's poultry sector, and many South Africans joked about the deal.

Local company to export tons of chicken feet

According to eNCA, the founder, Karla Kote, revealed that the company is very excited as this move is expected to bring transformation. The company is expected to export 540 tonnes of chicken per month. She noted that the company is still working on the numbers, but there are opportunities for many chicken broilers and small farmers that could be commercialised and grown.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Kote said the deal is a growth and expansion programme that allows for opportunities for the country's small-scale farmers. She added that she got an opportunity from a call from Thiru Naidoo, Senior Export Manager of Wesgro, which was looking to procure chicken feet. She was introduced to a young farmer, and with the help of her partner, they determined that small-scale chicken farmers nationally would play a big part in providing the required feet for the R300 million deal to meet the scale of demand.

South Africans joke about the deal

While appreciative of the multimillion-rand deal, South Africans on Facebook took the opportunity to poke fun at the matter.

Mojalefa Sirjoe Malepe said:

"Better. That's good for the poor dogs that get eaten there."

Theuns Kotzé wrote:

"The cats and dogs are safe for now."

Salma Armien pointed out:

"After the chicken flu scare, we export our chicken feet."

Andre Maritz asked:

"Don't they have chickens in China?"

Zikhona Intombi ZamaSwazi Kwa-tshabalala remarked:

"And it will be expensive for South Africans."

South Africans cry as poultry and other food products increase in price

In a related article, Briefly News reported that poultry products like chicken and eggs were among the food items that increased late last year.

South Africans had to pay R247 for 10 kilograms of potatoes in October and chicken due to the avian flu that swept across the country.

Netizens complained about the harsh economic conditions and prayed for respite.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News