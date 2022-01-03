Makhadzi's Cool 2021 Moments: From Signing Multimillion Rand Deal to 1st Award

Makhadzi owned 2021. Everything the Limpopo-born singer touched turned gold last year. The Ghanama hitmaker is one of the celebs who made back while the rest of Mzansi was complaining about how the lockdown regulations affected them financially.

The singer toured around the continent of Africa and her music enjoyed a lot of airplay on radio and TV. She was also one of the top streamed Mzansi artists in 2021.

Makhadzi signed a cool R120m deal in 2021. Image: @makhadzisa

The year also saw Makhadzi spread her wings and jumped into business. Briefly News zooms in on some of the energetic performer's top moments in 2021.

1. R120m Kokovha sportswear deal

Makhadzi signed a lucrative business deal with Kicks founder Sammy Mhaule towards the end of 2021. The R120 million Kokovha with Kicks Sportswear deal will see the singer and Sammy create products, including sneakers, that will reflect what she stands for, TshisaLIVE reports. The star announced the cool deal on social media.

2. 1st Afrima award

The songstress is not only big in Mzansi but is also loved in most parts of the African continent. She even bagged her first award outside Mzansi. Makhadzi walked away with her first Afrima award in Nigeria in November. She said bagging the accolade was a dream come true for her as she had been trying to be recognised at the All Africa Music Awards for seven years.

3. UK magazine cover

The singer's dream of gracing a cover of an international magazine also came true in 2021. The popular artist appeared on the front page of a UK magazine named Classique Q&A. The excited singer took to social media to announce the good news. She said her hard work led to all the good things that came her way last year.

Master KG kisses and calls Makhadzi his wife on stage

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Master KG and Makhadzi are seemingly back together. The two Limpopo-born stars shared a kiss while performing on stage recently.

Scores of the Jerusalema hitmaker and Ghanama singer's fans went gaga when their faves shared the intimate moment during a recent performance. Master KG went on to call Makhadzi his "wife" while they were still on stage.

The clip of the successful musos kissing was shared on Twitter by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. Many tweeps said they're happy the two artists are finally back together. They had announced the end of their romance in 2020 to focus on their careers. @MansOpinions said:

"Makhadzi and Master KG reminding SA to drink a lot of water... That Kiss."

@joy_zelda wrote:

"Honesty Master KG and Makhadzi back together is the best news to end 2021, am so happy for them."

