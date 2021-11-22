Makhadzi might just be the biggest name in Africa at the moment with her career skyrocketing and landing her deals with international companies

The African Queen artist graced the cover of a legendary British magazine, making her the second South African woman to ever make the cover

The Limpopo-born star is cementing herself on international stages as she is also preparing for once-in-a-lifetime shows in both the UK and the US next year

Makhadzi has been flying the South African flag high. The entertainer recently found herself on the cover of a popular UK magazine, making Mzansi so proud. The Ghanama hitmaker was surely built for stardom.

Makhadzi is celebrating her international magazine cover debut and ZAlebs reports that it might just be an even bigger deal than expected. The Mzansi superstar is only the second Saffa to be on the cover of Classique Magazine, the first being Kelly Khumalo earlier this year.

The overjoyed celeb shared the photos from her two cover photos on social media. Makhadzi truly is living her wildest dreams and her caption is proof that even she has to pinch herself from time to time. She wrote:

"We dream and work hard for our dreams to come true... look how beautiful I am on a UK MAGAZINE COVER."

The South African reported that the 25-year-old performer has also managed to book shows in the United States as well as the United Kingdom. Her show dates are set for some time in 2022.

