A picture of Gqom singer Babes Wodumo holding a small baby confused fans her fans because it was recent

Babes Wodumo has a son she had with her late husband Mampintsha named Sponge Wodumo

After the picture hit Twitter (X), fans gushed over her amazing body and beauty, but many are wondering who the little baby is

Babes Wodumo looks ravishing of late. The star, who once trended for her looks, has the internet in a chokehold thanks to her sudden glow-up.

Babes Wodumo shared a picture of her holding a small baby, and her fans were confused. Image: @babeswodumo

Source: Instagram

Babes Wodumo and baby steal the spotlight

The Durban-based singer looked good in a rare picture of her holding a small baby. Babes Wodumo shared the photo on Instagram with a phrase taken from one of her hit songs.

"Wena wodumo," Babes wrote and added heart emojis.

Fans question who the small baby is

Confused fans questioned who the baby is, seeing that Babes Wodumo's son, Sponge Wodumo, is a toddler now.

The Wololo singer has a son with her late husband Mampintsha named Sponge Wodumo,

After the snap hit Twitter (X), fans gushed over her amazing body and glow, but many are trying to figure out who the little baby is.

@unclescrooch:

"She looks amazing. I hope she drops new music."

@Mditshwer:

"Who's the father of this one now?"

@Kearabile_:

"Motherhood looks good on her."

@_callmebekky:

"Finally. She looks so happy."

@PostiveImpact89:

"It’s great to see Babes looking good."

@sheilamanyorio:

"Omg, Babes looks so good."

@Luu_Matinjwan:

"That's not Sponge, who is it?"

@Yogae11332246:

"When they say fetch your life... they mean this."

Babes Wodumo's recent performance trends

In a previous report from Briefly News, Babes Wodumo is on her way to reclaiming her throne at the top of the industry.

While many had said she had fallen off, Babes proved them wrong, especially after she lost her husband, Gqom legend Mampintsha, in December 2022

Babes recently shared hot pictures showing off her impressive figure and colourful hair. She also gave electrifying performances. Netizens are loving Babes Wodumo's beauty and are thrilled to see her living her best life.

Source: Briefly News