Babes Wodumo posted a very cute picture of her son Sponge Wodumo and sent a special shout-out to him

The Durban-based self-proclaimed Gqom Queen and her late husband, Mampintsha, have an adorable baby boy

Wodumo's fans praised the singer and her toddler, with many debating who the young boy looks like the most

Babes Wodumo said her son with Mampintsha, Sponge Wodumo is her everything. Image: @babes_wodumo

Babes Wodumo is one doting mommy. The Gqom-Queen posted an adorable snap of her son, whom she nicknamed Sponge Wodumo.

Babes gushes over Sponge

Durban-based singer and dancer Babes Wodumo sent her son a short and sweet shout-out in an Instagram post. She posted a close-up image of Sponge and wrote a caption which reads:

"My everything."

Babes Wodumo and her late husband, Mampintsha, have an adorable baby boy named after Zama Gumede's rants. The mother of the late Shimora said Babes Wodumo was not pregnant but had placed a sponge to mimic a pregnancy bump.

Fans left swooning after Babes Wodumo's post

Babes Wodumo's fans were left swooning at how adorable Sponge Wodumo is. Many praised the singer for doing a great job with her toddler.

pearl.cekwana said:

"A very handsome boy."

siphesihlemsholozishongwe said:

"You're also his everything, with no doubt."

le_rato973 joked:

"Fresh like Sponge."

sjah_jabu_msibi added:

"You're also his everything."

zaneleqwa said:

"Our very own Sponge."

spheza noted:

"Those eyes look like yours. They are charming."

nompilocel said:

"Cuteness overload. Too adorable."

untobekothedesigner added:

"He is his father's child."

buyiswasthembele noted:

"Oh my word, he looks like his grandmother. May his father rest in peace."

sihlensimelane added:

"So cute Sponge wa mommy."

Sponge dances like his father in viral video

In a previous report from Briefly News, many fans noted that Mampintsha's vibrant spirit is living on through Sponge Wodumo.

Babes Wodumo recorded the young boy dancing to a Gqom track in a viral video while they were both in the studio with other people.

Fans showed love to Sponge, saying he takes after his parents who are both great dancers, adding that he might have a future in entertainment.

