Babes Wodumo and Mampinstha have satisfied Mzansi's curiosity about what their son Sponge looks like

An additional picture of musicians Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha's bundle of joy has left many netizens amused

Sponge's attire in his latest snaps left many netizens in stitches, and they wondered where the kid was headed when Mampinstha and Babes Wodumo took the pictures

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Babes Wodumo has a cute kid with Mampinthsa, and South Africans were finally happy to see his face. Sponge made his second social media debut decked out in a full uniform.

Babes Wodumo and Mampinstha's adorable son is the topic of discussion when a picture of himself is first dressed in a school uniform. Image:Instagram/@babes_wodumo

Source: Instagram

Babes Wodumo and Mampinstha's little boy caused a social media buzz. Online users quickly noticed that Sponge was wearing a school uniform even though he is still a baby.

Babes Wodumo and Mampinstha's baby charms South Africans

Controversial blogger Musa shared another picture of Sponge. This time, Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha's son is dressed in a school uniform labelled Sponge Primary School.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Netizens reacted in amusement that Sponge looked like he was ready for his first day of school with grey pants and a golf shirt. Many cracked jokes while trying to make sense of why Sponge was dressed this way.

@Shwe____ commented:

"School uniform?"

@lemobohemian commented:

"Sponge o nale sgela? [He's going to school?'"

@cusImcoqueto commented:

"Not this fit lol."

@Kelebogile_M2 commented:

"Bathong Sponge o apara school uniform. [Hes wearing a school uniform.]"

@nka_nesta commented:

"Ngith i Uniform yase Sgele. [Is that a school uniform?]"

@MasegoTjabaka commented:

"Go iwa skolong nar? [Hes ging to school?""

@NandiphaKay commented:

"Wait…this is a school uniform? And the name of the school is Sponge what Primary?"

@Sentletse commented:

"Why is the kid dressed like a taxi marshal?"

Babes Wodumo responds to nasty comments over her looks, admits she lost weight

Briefly News previously reported that Babes Wodumo has responded to the vile comments over her appearance. The Gqom singer was recently trolled after snaps of her with Ukhozi FM host Dudu Khoza surfaced on the timeline.

The star was roasted for her weight loss and her overall look in the trending pics. The reality TV star reportedly took to social media to react to trolls who shaded her.

Babes Wodumo took to Facebook to weigh in on media personality Jacinta Ngobese's post about weight loss after pregnancy. According to ZAlebs, Babes shared that it hurts to see women shading her for her weight loss.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News