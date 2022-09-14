Former YoTV child star Hulisani Ravele, also known as CC, is currently a hot topic among netizens

This comes after her rumoured former bestie Karabo Ntshweng attended the baby shower of Psyfo Ngwenya's wife Aamirah

CC and Psyfo dated for over a decade before he met Aamirah, and SA folks are wondering about Karabo's intentions for attending

Karabo Ntshweng, a former YoTV child star, dropped everything to attend Psyfo Ngwenya's wife's Aamirah's extravagant baby shower. Psyfo and Karabo first met as teen presenters on the popular edutainment show.

YoTV Child Star Karabo Ntsweng has angered Mzansi peeps after being spotted at Aamirah and Psyfo Ngwenya's baby shower. Image: @mirah_aamirah and @karabontshweng

Source: Instagram

Taking to Twitter, Musa Khawula, an entertainment blogger, shared a glimpse of the lush baby shower by posting a photo of Karabo Ntshweng and Aamirah smiling brightly, but the caption was venomous.

The blogger, who is known for having no filter, criticised Karabo for attending the baby shower because she was also friends with media personality Hulisani Ravele while dating Psyfo.

On Twitter, Musa khawula shaded Karabo Ntshweng saying the following:

"Newly wedded Karabo Ntshweng attending Aamirah's baby shower who is married to Psyfo Ngwenya. Karabo Ntshweng is there as if she wasn't best friends and colleagues with Hulisani Ravele who had her man stealth by Aamirah after being with him for 10 years."

South Africans share mixed reactions

@DaudRugunate said:

"But Karabo is also friends with Psyfo, Hulisani’s break up le Psyfo got non to do with her, she has to be loyal to both of them."

@JuliRee_Mts wrote:

"Your partner’s friends aren’t your friends "

@Queennatasha_O shared:

"When I saw this pic on Insta, I had the same Musa caption in mind "

@FsTebza posted:

"In the men's world, we don't get stolen, we leave when the time suits us.. he was gonna leave anyway."

@_mrsatyriasis2 replied:

"How can a person be stolen though? It is clear one no longer wanted the other or both no longer wanted the other and they simply walked away "

@Bugzy_twts commented:

"On some “it’s not personal chommy, we’re just friends, like you and I neh” "

@Lisa_Bahle added:

"Moss she’s friends with Psyfo or is she not"

Hulisani and Psyfo's controversial split

TshisaLIVE reports that Hulisani Ravele and Psyfo Ngwenya split up in 2017. The split was not as bad as many people thought.

The stunner told Destiny magazine that she and Psyfo simply grew apart and decided to end their relationship while it was still healthy and not toxic.

She did, however, say that the breakup was difficult for her family because they had been dating for over a decade.

