Award-winning South African actress Thuso Mbedu and her co-star John Boyega's close relationship got the rumour mill spinning

The two stars who have been hanging out a lot thanks to their upcoming film The Woman King had peeps thinking they are an item with Mbedu's recent post

However, Thuso was in the comments section rubbishing clams from her fans who were saying she is a gone girl

Thuso Mbedu spun the rumour mill when she posted cosy pictures with her co-star John Boyega.

‘The Woman King’ co-stars Thuso Mbedu and John Boyega had peeps thinking they are dating with their recent snaps. Image: @thuso.mbedu and @johnboyega.

Source: Instagram

The star has been plastering her timeline with content from her latest star-studded movie, The Woman King, and her fans are here for it. Just recently, she shared a cool video alongside her co-stars while at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Thuso Mbedu also took to her social media pages to share cosy snaps alongside fellow actor John Boyega. The pics had peeps suggesting the two stars are dating. Many headed to the comments section to say they make a cute couple.

Fans react to the pictures

@bigxhosa_commeted:

"This hurts my feelings I won’t lie."

@Denni_dawg said:

"Nah this post just hurt my feelings no cap."

@mrlewisama noted:

"That’s a good looking couple tbh ."

@illy_102546 added:

"Black is so beautiful tho!"

@LESUFI_KHUTJO wrote:

"Thuso won't bring her business on social media... So definitely abort or you will cry."

@Queen_Stha said:

"As South Africans Kuncono sibe ne family meeting ye lobola estimate,and release it, Labafana ingathi bazohlupha really soon."

Source: Briefly News