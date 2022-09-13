Actress and club owner Tebogo Thobejane has issued a stern warning to her followers about an impersonator using her name to lure young girls

The star said women need to be cautious about who they trust; otherwise, they might end up being trafficked

Tebogo pointed out that unless it's her famous Club X's page or official booking number, her fans should run with their lives

Famous actress Tebogo Thobejane has distanced herself from a syndicate allegedly using her name to lure beautiful young women.

Tebogo Thobejane has told her fans to avoid impersonators using her name to lure young women. Image: @tebogocthobejane.

Source: Instagram

The star fumed during a recent Instagram Live session, saying people are just bound on dragging her name through the mud.

According to ZAlebs, the Club X owner said those being contacted must be careful because they might be stolen. She added that if she wants to get ladies for work, she will use proper channels, which include her verified Instagram page, the Club X Instagram page or number.

"I don’t need to engage in this kind of cr*p. And it’s like they’re trying to human traffic people using my name, and I don’t like that. They will steal you guys. So stop being desperate and answering this. It's just that some of my girls, they know better because they know how we run our stuff."

Peeps also reacted to a viral clip of Thobejane circulating on social media. Many shared mixed feelings saying Tebogo should tell the truth.

@CastleLarger said:

"Guilty until proven innocent, she must prove it beyond reasonable doubt that she has nothing to do with this."

@MolebogengM13 commented:

"The suspect is innocent."

