A sincerely thankful lady took to the socials to share that a cleaner returned the phone she lost at the OR Tambo airport

The woman posted the news to the #ImStaying group on Facebook, where South Africans share stories of community and comradery

Mzansi peeps loved the honesty of the cleaner and talked about how there are few honest and ethical people in this country

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A woman is deeply thankful to a cleaner who returned her lost phone at the OR Tambo airport toilets.

A pleased woman shared the story of how a kind cleaner returned a lost phone which warmed South African hearts. Images: Loryn van Niekerk/ Facebook, Jeffrey Coolidge/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

Loryn van Niekerk shared the story to the popular and patriotic #ImStaying group on Facebook, where South Africans share wholesome and ubuntu-focused tales.

Loryn left her phone behind at the OR Tambo airport toilets and had been running around trying to find where it was. She then returned to the toilet, where a cleaner had been waiting and gave her back the phone with a big smile.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The act of kindness and honesty is what the Facebook group focuses on the most. It was also created as a counterweight to the negative news found on many South African news sites, highlighting the positive aspects of living in the country.

Peeps across the country took their time to share how much they appreciated the cleaner's kind and selfless act and how they wished more people could be like her. Check out the comments below:

Frieda Van Rensburg Lamers said:

"Amazing story. Blessings to you both."

Grace Jood commented:

"We still have kind people in our country, may God Almighty bless them abundantly for their kindness, we bless the Lord ❤️"

Godfrey Lucky Mathe mentioned:

"There are still ethical and good-hearted people on this planet. May she be blessed."

Dolly Sibande Khumo shared:

"One wonderful gesture that motivates us to stay. May the two of you just stay blessed."

Ivodia Nnuku posted:

"Few people like her. May GOD give her the desires of her heart ❤️"

Anthea Jonas said:

"Bless her kind, honest soul not many of them around."

Jenny Nicklin commented:

"Awesome. If only everyone could be like this lady."

Dhiren Hunsraj mentioned:

"I hope you gave her a reward."

Mzansi shares sweet reaction to images of EFF leader Julius Malema carrying baby boy on his back

In another story, Briefly News previously reported on how photos of EFF leader, Julius Malema playing family man have shown a rare side of him that South African netizens absolutely love.

The cute images were shared online as well as on Briefly News’ Facebook page, showing Malema happily carrying a child, believed to be his last born son, on his back, wrapped in a towel.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News