Images of EFF leader, Julius Malema bonding with a child carried on his back have been doing the rounds online

The rare site spread good feels online and also revealed that the politician has a loving and nurturing side

South African social media users responded with sweet and positive messages to the post, with many men relating to the endearing father-child moment

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Photos of EFF leader, Julius Malema playing family man have shown a rare side of him that South African netizens absolutely love.

The cute images were shared online as well as on Briefly News’ Facebook page, showing Malema happily carrying a child, believed to be his last born son on his back, wrapped in a towel.

EFF Leader Julius Malema showed off his loving, fatherly side in recent snaps of him at home. Image: @julius.malema.sello/Instagram

Source: Instagram

It is heart-warming to see that the loud politician is not above being a loving and nurturing father who doesn’t live by stereotypical gender roles.

Changes in parenting styles have given men more options for responding to obligations as fathers, husbands, or partners. According to Bright Horizons, current research reveals that warm accepting fathers tend to have children with higher self-esteem. An affectionate and nurturing father-child relationship furthers the development of children’s achievement, peer popularity, and personal adjustment.

It is great to see that our very own "red beret" leader gets this. Props to you Juju!

Check out some of the positive comments shared by Mzansi peeps on Facebook:

Mudeki Koti-ramananga Chamango wrote:

“I am very proud of him. He is taking care of his child.”

Charlez Maverick Simmons commented:

“See South Africa that's your future president right there. What he always says doesn't reflect who he is in real life. Don’t be afraid to vote EFF.”

Lebo Lebohang said:

“The drama king himself, not all of us as males do that it's not our role to play, instead some of us we put our children on top of our shoulders and hold the legs or arms of a child.”

Ntaoleng Moreko reacted:

“Fathers who don't love or care for their children will not understand!!”

Deejay Deepcue said:

“Still there's nothing wrong in doing that guys. I also do it as they're my kids.”

Decka-dash Seku responded:

“There's nothing wrong with this picture ...as a father, he is playing his role as a father ❣️❤️I love it though.”

EFF leader Julius Malema sets Ibiza on fire as he shows off fire DJ skills at controversial Spanish wedding

In another story, Briefly News reported that one of South Africa’s most vibrant and controversial politicians, Julius Malema is a born entertainer – whether it is in parliament or behind the DJ decks.

He recently put on quite the show during his trip to Ibiza where he made quite an impression and had the Spanish dancing up a storm during his set.

A video of the EFF leader doing his thing behind the decks was posted on Twitter by user @ChiefKatlego and shows him playing a popular Mzansi tune as the crowd dances happily around him.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News