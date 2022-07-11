A video of EFF Commander in Chief, Julius Malema partying up a storm in Ibiza, Spain has been circulating online

The footage shows Malema doing his thing behind the DJ decks as his entertained audience dances happily around him

According to reports, the footage was taken at the wedding celebration of alleged cigarette smuggler Adriano Mazzotti’s daughter

One of South Africa’s most vibrant and controversial politicians, Julius Malema is a born entertainer – whether it is in parliament or behind the DJ decks.

He recently put on quite the show during his trip to Ibiza where he made quite an impression and had the Spanish dancing up a storm during his set.

Julius Malema got the Spanish dancing to a Mzansi beat during his fire set. Image: @ChiefKatlego/Twitter, @majorleaguedjz/Instagram

A video of the EFF leader doing his thing behind the decks was posted on Twitter by user @ChiefKatlego and shows him playing a popular Mzansi tune as the crowd dances happily around him.

According to TimesLive, at the wedding celebration of alleged cigarette smuggler Adriano Mazzotti’s daughter.

During his trip to sunny Ibiza, Malema has been living his best life and partying it up with Amapiano DJs, and Major League – must be nic, Malema!

The recent footage sparked quite a few reactions from Mzansi netizens. While some were amused by the politician’s DJ antics, others responded with some witty and spicy commentary.

@Allan_2801 commented:

“People who did not vote for him are angry that he is on holiday and not experiencing loadshedding and the winter here.”

@WinasM wrote:

“We are actually happy he took a holiday, he deserves it. It's you non-EFF voters who have issues shem.”

@nthabiseng_ms responded:

“Lol. Champagne socialist.”

@LejoySalvador replied:

“It’s refreshing to see President Julius Malema enjoying life❤️”

@Olwee commented:

“He’s not the one who won the majority in 2019. He must enjoy his leave days in peace.”

@Owishemwe reacted:

“Opposition leaders living their best lives."

Malema and Mazzotti in Spain trends on social media

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Julius Malema and Adriano Mazzotti are trending on social media with people reacting to the news that Malema attended a party with the alleged tobacco smuggler.

The EFF leader has been making headlines with his trip to Spain and he attended a celebration event with Mazzotti prompting people to question his relationship with the alleged mafia boss.

News24 ran an article about Malema and Mazzotti which ended up with the pair trending on social media. One user questioned if Mazzotti could be the real owner of the EFF.

