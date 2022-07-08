The Kiffness took the opportunity to turn Police of South Africa Bheki Cele’s recent rant into a cool song

Sharing the remix to his timeline, The Kiffness shared how Cele shamed garden workers and many other Mzansi citizens

People were not impressed by the things Cele had to say and called him out in the comment section for it

Police of South Africa Bheki Cele threw a little tantrum, which has now been doing its rounds on social media and caught the attention of The Kiffness. As the man does best, he turned it into a vibey track for the people of Mzansi to groove to.

Cele made it clear in his rant that being called a garden boy is an insult to him, and this set the people of Mzansi off as many of their male family members work in gardens.

The Kiffness took to his TikTok page to share the remix, highlighting the heaviest parts of Cele’s temper tantrum, claiming this is a prime example of what is wrong with our government.

The people of Mzansi go in hard at Bheki for what he said

The garden boy line left many Mzansi citizens fuming. People want to know from Bheki what exactly is the issue with being a garden boy from his privileged height, as we commoners clearly can’t see it. They had no chill.

Take a look at what some had to say:

@madaboutsheep said:

“As if being a Gardner is not a respectful job!”

@MC said:

“Cele should not have insulted the Garden Boy. My Garden boy is more competent than him.”

@Nova Mad said:

“This guy forgets one critical thing. He is working for us, not the other way around.”

@Stacy Leigh Watkins said:

“We got a gardener, he works hard AF. Mad respect for his efforts it’s the mutual respect we have for each other, Cele doesn’t have any ♀️”

EFF deputy Floyd Shivambu weighs in on Bheki Cele’s outburst, says it was because of “sins he’s hiding”

In related news, Briefly News reported that The Economic Freedom Fighters is the latest political party to take a shot at Police Minister Bheki Cele for his recent outburst at a community crime meeting in the Western Cape. He ranted and raved when the director of Action Society questioned the high crime rate in the community.

The organisation’s Ian Cameron was eventually forced out of the meeting after Cele told him not to teach him about human rights and the safety of “his” people. Taking to Twitter, EFF Deputy Leader Floyd Shivambu said the country does not have a police minister.

“There’s a childish imposter, a charlatan who overreacts to everything because of the so many sins and secrets he’s hiding. How does a public representatives act in such a childish manner in a public engagement,” he wrote.

