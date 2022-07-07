Political parties are calling for Police Minister Bheki Cele to be removed from his position after his recent outburst

The minister's recent conduct and outburst at a community meeting went viral on social media and have gained strong reactions

Citizens are demanding that Cele be taken before Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Police to review his conduct

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Gugulethu - Calls for Police Minister Bheki Cele to be removed from his position are growing, with political parties also joining the bandwagon. This follows the minister’s outburst at the director of the civil organisation group, Action Society.

Opposition parties are calling for Police Minister Bheki Cele to be removed from his position. Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times

Source: Getty Images

Cele’s conduct at a community meeting went viral on social media, and now, South Africans are demanding that he be taken before Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Police. Action Society’s Ian Cameron was forcefully removed from a community meeting after the minister yelled at him.

According to News24, the Democratic Alliance’s member of parliament, Andrew Whitfield, said Cele’s conduct was unhinged and disgraceful.

Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald said the minister’s conduct must be addressed and should not be tolerated. Cameron said the organisation will not “shut up” while crime in the country is spiralling out of control.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

He told IOL that the South African Police Service would never win the fight against crime if Cele remained in power. Cameron added that Action Society would continue to be the voice of the voiceless where the police neglect their duty.

South Africans respond to Police Minister Bheki Cele’s outburst at the community meeting:

@QondaniQondani3

“What did that guy do. He was just asking simple questions or comment. Some leaders they think are superior, but they are dummies.”

@Rms99201853 wrote:

“Should never have the job in the first place.”

@notababelaas commented:

“Careful now. He was backed into a corner by Ian and got told to shut up and leave. He might just pull the same stunt. Arrogant human.”

@KatlegoTabane4 posted:

“A huge majority of illiterates are violent and unreasonable.”

Police Minister Bheki Cele tells community leader to “shut up” during crime meeting, Ian Cameron speaks out

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Police Minister Bheki Cele lost his cool at a community meeting when the director of a civil society organisation questioned him about the crime in Gugulethu on Tuesday, 5 July.

Action Society’s Ian Cameron was told to “shut up”, “listen” and “get out” several times after pointing out the police’s failures in curbing the high crime levels in the community.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News