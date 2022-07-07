Minister of Police Bheki Cele and some police officers will be facing charges over the forceful removal of Action Society's leader, Ian Cameron

The lobby group is unhappy that the police removed their leader on Tuesday following a heated argument with Cele

South Africans have taken to social media to show their support for Cameron and have congratulated him for standing up to Cele

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

CAPE TOWN - Civil society group Action Society says it has intentions to lodge criminal charges against Minister of Police Bheki Cele and a few police officers following the removal of its leader, Ian Cameron.

Police Minister BhekI Cele and Action Society leader Ian Cameron engaged in a heated argument at the Gugulethu community meeting on Tuesday. Image: Darren Stewart & @ActionSociety/Twitter

Source: Getty Images

Cameron had a few words for Cele during a community meeting on Tuesday, 5 July, in Gugulethu, where he criticised the minister for not doing his job in protecting the community. He further stated that community members who have been victims of crime and gender-based violence asked Action Society to speak at the meeting on their behalf.

Cameron also asked Cele why he has not been able to answer questions related to his inability to fulfil his constitutional mandate to protect South Africans from crime, according to News24.

During the meeting, Cele was riled up after Cameron's criticism of him. Cele noted that he took the opportunity to listen to Cameron; however, the Action Society leader failed to listen to him, reports SABC News.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"That’s the kind of behaviour, the kind of rotten mentality to believe that there are super humans. There are super races than other people. That’s the kind of problem we are facing in this country. People not learning that we are all equal,” said Cele.

In a social media post, Action Society noted that Cameron will be filing four complaints against the minister and the police officers who participated in his removal. The lobby group stated that they have met with their legal team and will approach the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) with their complaints.

South Africans weigh in on Action Society's plan to lay charges against Bheki Cele

Many South Africans showed support to the Action Society leader and gave him props for standing up to the police minister, while others felt that he disrespected Cele.

Here are some comments:

@NicoMasango said:

"I have long lost respect for this cowboy and this has vindicated me. He needs to apologise and submit his resignation letter. #BhekiCele"

@stripymouse said:

"Good for you. You deserve a medal. You stood up to that buffoon."

@msandanaconnect said:

"He was listened to by Minister Cele but he did not want to listen and sit down the white supremacy whispered to him not to listen to a black man. It was correct that he was chased out as he was not there to solve but be part of the problem."

@ZamaMbatha21 said:

"Bheki Cele needs to be challenged like that EVERY DAY OF HIS LIFE."

Police Minister Bheki Cele tells community leader to “shut up” during crime meeting, Ian Cameron speaks out

Briefly News previously reported that Police Minister Bheki Cele lost his cool at a community meeting when the director of a civil society organisation questioned him about the crime in Gugulethu on Tuesday, 5 July.

Action Society’s Ian Cameron was told to “shut up”, “listen” and “get out” several times after pointing out the police’s failures in curbing the high crime levels in the community.

He said the organisation assists community members and that he does not see Cele doing the same. Cameron went on to say Action Society is called on to investigate cases of gender-based violence where police failed to obtain convictions.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News