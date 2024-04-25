Global site navigation

DA Gauteng Premier Candidate Solly Msimanga Blames ANC for Broken Promises
DA Gauteng Premier Candidate Solly Msimanga Blames ANC for Broken Promises

by  Tebogo Mokwena
  • The Democratic Alliance's Gauteng Premier candidate, Solly Msimana, has pointed the finger at the African National Congress
  • He blamed the ruling party for making broken promises since they took over from the National Party in 1994
  • He also predicted that loadshedding would return after the general elections, which will be held on 29 May this year

Solly Msimanga predicts that loadshedding would return
Solly Msimanga warned the country to brace for loadshedding's return. Images: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Deaan Vivier/Rapport/Gallo Images via Getty Images
TSHWANE – Tshwane's former mayor and the Democratic Alliance's Gauteng Premier candidate, Solly Msimanga, said the African National Congress should be faulted for making promises it couldn't keep since 1994.

Loadshedding will return

According to SABC News, Msimanga addressed DA members at Lilliesleaf farm in Gauteng. He said he expected load shedding to be implemented after the 29 May general elections. There has been no loadshedding for almost a month, but Msimanga does not think it would last beyond the elections.

Msimanga said the ruling party continues to break promises it made since 1994. He added that the ANC-led government is uninterested in fighting corruption and crime and tackling South Africans' challenges.

Ntizens agree with Msimanga

Social media users on Facebook supported Msimanga's statements.

Kanye Pamba said:

"He is right. Can he also tell his cronies to fix Tshwane? It's not just about pointing problems out. He needs to be part of the solution."

Kriek Olivier said:

"This story of 'no loadshedding now' will end after the elections."

Others slammed him

Kenny Mashimbye asked:

"Is he part of the sabotage team?"

Lebohang Madupe said:

"We all know that. DA must try something new."

Msimanga outlines plans to end loadshedding

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Msimanga shared his plans to end loadshedding in Gauteng.

He revealed that should he be the next Gauteng Premier, he would incentivise solar-panel installations to ensure more reliable energy supply in the province.

South Africans were not confident in his plan, and many discussed it.

