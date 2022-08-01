Economic Freedom Fighters Leader Julius Malema warned against those who plan to commit corruption while serving in the party

Malema said if party members are considering being corrupt, they should rather quit and that corrupt people should never see the light of day

He added that the Red Berets would be the solution to ANC’s failures and that if the EFF is in power, things in the country will change

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

FREE STATE - Leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters Julius Malema issued a stern warning against party members who may be tempted to commit corruption. The politician was speaking at the EFF’s ninth birthday celebration over the weekend.

EFF Leader Julius Malema addresses supporters and members at the party's ninth birthday celebrations. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

Malema said if party members are considering being corrupt, they should rather quit. According to TimesLIVE, he said corrupt EFF councillors who accept bribes from people connected to the African National Congress would never see the light of day.

Malema said when corruption in the party is brought to his attention, it is acted upon. The EFF leader said the party could not deal with corrupt officials without “cleansing” itself from corruption.

Malema also touched on the service delivery issues in Mangaung and said the municipality has fallen. He also added that the Red Berets would be the solution to ANC’s failures. Malema said the ANC abandoned residents, but if the EFF is in power, things will change, News24 reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

South Africans react to the EFF’s announcement:

@BANSIRVEST said:

“Some superior logic. Let’s wait and see if people find fault with this very sensible position. May it not remain just rhetoric.”

@Balstrome commented:

“Corruption is dealt with by arresting the people doing it, charging them and prosecuting them in court. Anything else is illegal.”

@jokerunl posted:

“This clown is funny.”

@Mphothegreatest added:

“The national party also said the same thing.”

EFF turns 9: 5 Most memorable times the EFF protested for change in South Africa

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported on 26 July 2014, Julius Malema, along with former members of the African National Congress, formed the Economic Freedom Fighters.

The party has been able to grow in numbers over years and despite being a small party, the EFF has left a mark.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News