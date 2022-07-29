The Congress of South African Trade Unions has spoken out during the African National Congress policy conference about unpaid staff

President of Cosatu Zingiswa Losi delivered a message during the event and said the ANC needs to pay its employees full salaries and on time

President Cyril Ramaphosa shared that the party must strengthen the state to grow the economy by creating jobs while finding solutions

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress policy conference kicked off on Friday, 29 July and saw protesting party members demand unpaid salaries. The Congress of South African Trade Unions delivered messages of solidarity to the workers.

Cosatu President Zingiswa Losi called out ANC for not paying its staff. Image: @_cosatu

Source: Twitter

President Cyril Ramaphosa and other party delegates will address attendees about the direction of the ANC. President of Cosatu Zingiswa Losi delivered a message during the event and said:

“The policy conference must reflect on the state of workers in our country and that of the working class in general.”

Losi also said the ANC needs to pay its employees full salaries and on time. She said that Cosatu supports the striking workers.

According to News24, the conference is an opportunity for the ruling party to reflect on the implementation success of its current policies. While addressing those present at the event, Ramaphosa shared that the party must strengthen the state to grow the economy by creating jobs.

He said that the purpose of the event is to reflect on the state of the economy and unemployment. The president added that the primary occupation is to find solutions for these problems.

South Africans react to the ANC’s failure to pay its staff:

@nthabi_tm said:

“How do all the ANC employees feel when employees of their own movement do not get paid at the end of the month, yet they get paid without fail? If the movement has been surviving on donations, can’t these employees donate to the party, just to cover the salaries of these employees?”

@clinton74mc commented:

“At what cost is this conference being held vs the salaries that could have been paid? No big conference is required, have a zoom meeting and get s**t done, time to work smarter anc.”

@SupernovaRed27 added:

“Lol they want to spend R22mil on a flag but can’t pay salaries.. ladies and gentlemen, I present you, the ANC.”

ANC unpaid workers disrupt “pricey” Nasrec conference, Pule Mabe says funds were not cleared on time

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the African National Congress’ gala dinner was marred by protesting members who have not been paid their salaries for the past two months.

The event, which will take place from Friday, 29 July to Sunday, 31 July at Nasrec in Johannesburg, will cost close to R1 million for a seat to attend.

