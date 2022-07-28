ANC workers who have not been paid for the past two months have embarked on a strike outside the ruling party's gala dinner in Nasrec

The fundraising event will cost close to R1 million for a seat to attend and has angered the unpaid staff that have been struggling to make ends meet

The political party’s spokesperson, Pule Mabe, said salaries could not be paid to its workers on time due to funds not being cleared

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress’ gala dinner was marred by protesting members who have not been paid their salaries for the past two months. The event, which will take place from Friday, 29 July to Sunday, 31 July at Nasrec in Johannesburg, will cost close to R1 million for a seat to attend.

Unpaid ANC staff are protesting outside the party's gala dinner in Johannesburg. Image: Rajesh Jantilal/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The gala dinner is a fundraising initiative that allows businesspeople to rub shoulders with the ANC’s leaders. However, the event did not go down swimmingly with the ruling party’s unpaid staff, who began picketing to raise awareness about the families that go to bed without food, according to The Citizen.

ANC member Mandla Qwane said as guests attend the event, they should know that staff who sacrifice their time, energy and skills are not being paid. He said the ANC failed to pay the staff 50% of what they are owed, despite promising it would do so.

However, the party’s spokesperson, Pule Mabe, said salaries could not be paid due to funds not being cleared on time. According to EWN, he said the ANC is thankful to its donors who have heeded the request for funds that started trickling in.

South Africans were outraged over the party not paying its staff:

Joe Nathi said:

“Paying their staff does not mean that they are taking care of the nation, they have 100 promises to the people they failed to fulfil those promises.”

Aubrey Richard McGarry wrote:

“Bankrupt and corrupt to the core.”

Paul Hargreaves commented:

I mean you can’t get a more clear picture of the organisation than that can you lol. A government that’s been in power for decades that is essentially itself bankrupt trying dismally to run a country while selling tickets on the side for millions and stashing foreign currency in their beds.

Tsotetsi Stephen Tjhaba added:

“They failed to pay their employees where did they get to pay them before the state capture commission all of sudden, they are being bankrupt who can trust them in government look where we are now.”

ANC’s salary saga continues, workers threaten to strike if November and December wages are not paid soon

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported staff members for the African National Congress (ANC) have threatened to strike today (17 January) due to them not yet receiving their November and December salaries.

By the end of 2021, the ANC had not paid many of its staff members their October, November and December wages. Mvusi Mdala, the chairperson of the party’s Staff Representative Committee, said that staff have now been paid their October salaries. The ANC is working on paying out the November wages.

Source: Briefly News