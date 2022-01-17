Staff members for the African National Congress have threatened to strike today due to them not yet receiving their salaries for the last two months of 2022

JOHANNESBURG - Staff members for the African National Congress (ANC) have threatened to strike today (17 January) due to them not yet receiving their November and December salaries. By the end of 2021, the ANC had not paid many of its staff members their October, November and December wages.

Mvusi Mdala, the chairperson of the party's Staff Representative Committee, said that staff have now been paid their October salaries. The ANC is working on paying out the November wages.

"Then there is no indication at this stage how many have been paid, but we understand that there is a possibility that not everyone is going to be paid. The question of December salary, at this stage, seems to be out of the question," Mdala said.

The next steps for the unpaid ANC staff

Besides vowing not to work, the aggrieved staff members have told the ruling party that they will pursue legal action in the next few weeks as they view this as their final option to get the ANC to pay them the salaries they are owed, News24 reports.

The staffers were promised that their outstanding wages would be paid last Saturday (15 January), but this never came to fruition. A follow-up meeting has been scheduled for tomorrow (18 December), where Paul Mashatile, the ruling party's treasurer-general, will appear.

According to SABC News, Mdala is not aware of the reason why the outstanding salaries have not been paid yet. The ANC had previously vowed to pay all outstanding wages by Christmas, which has increased the frustration experienced by unpaid staff members.

Reactions to unpaid ANC salaries

@ManroeTyroo asked:

"Why does the ANC not pay it's employees?

@kumkaniWeAfrika remarked:

@ZyamzondaIzinja said:

"Thought that the matter of paying Staffers was resolved, come on ANC leadership, stop humiliating or embarrassing us, pay the staffers! They have families to support, we’ve got to respect that, you employed them to do the work not pro bono but for salaries!"

@ALETTAHA believes:

"How is the #iec justifying keeping the #anc on as a political party? Would the @Our_DA have been afforded the same courtesy, pray tell? Can you imagine @Our_DA not paying their staff wages for 3 months? Countrywide meltdown will ensue. @jsteenhuisen @helenzille"

@MrMakhubo_ shared:

