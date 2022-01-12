EFF commander-in-chief Julius Malema has again stressed that the Covid-19 vaccine jab should not be forced on anyone

Malema, who has been vocal about the vaccine, said people should feel encouraged to take it on their own accord

In October last year, the politician famously suggested that his decision to take the vaccine was inspired by Jews taking it

JOHANNESBURG - Julius Malema made no bones about his disregard for plans of a mandatory Covid-19 vaccine as the possibility that the government may enforce it heightens.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader stressed that no one in South Africa should be compelled to take the vaccine as it would go against their will. His utterances come as several tertiary institutions embark on this course of action before the intake of students amid the start of the new academic year.

Julius Malema is again berating mandatory Covid 19 vaccinations. Image: Fani Mahuntsi/ Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

The politician was speaking on the sidelines of handing over a new house to a family in Kagiso on Gauteng's West Rand on Wednesday, SABC News reported.

Malema said while mandatory vaccination is essentially unlawful, the country's citizens, including students, should still feel encouraged to get the jab at their leisure.

Option to choose to vaccinate

"As a party, the best we can do is implore people to do the right thing, which is to vaccinate. People need not be bullied to be won over. Democracy is about [gently] persuading people," explained Malema.

Previously, according to an IOL report, Malema addressed the issue of people having the option to get vaccinated, among a range of topics, when he engaged with students at Cape Peninsula University of Technology's Bellville campus in October last year.

When stressing that people should exercise their free will to get vaccinated, the red berets commander famously insinuated that his decision to get the jab was influenced by Jewish people.

"I got vaccinated. No one will force me. The Jews don't play with their lives. I vaccinated because I saw the Jewish people vaccinated," said Malema.

