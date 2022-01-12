Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu has come under fire from various quarters for the "rash" comments she made in a recent opinion piece

Raymond Zondo, the Acting Chief Justice, cut a displeased figure at a press briefing on Wednesday as he responded to the remarks

Zondo, who maintained the article encompassed senseless accusations, urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to act against Sisulu

JOHANNESBURG - Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu is catching strays from on high as Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo composed a measured yet scathing response to the recent comments she made about judges and the Constitution.

Zondo is calling for swift action to be taken against the former Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation for trashing the judiciary. In a press briefing on Wednesday, the former chairperson of the State Capture Inquiry insisted that Sisulu had hurled insults at the entire judiciary.

In an opinion piece published on IOL last week, Sisulu rubbished the moral standing of the country's judges, especially black judges, and questioned whether the Constitution had adequately dealt with issues brought about by apartheid.

Among a host of snide remarks, Sisulu noted that black judges were "enslaved mentally and have settled with the perception and mindset of the colonialists who dispossessed their ancestors."

Ramaphosa urged to take action

TimesLIVE reported that in his response, Zondo voiced that the article was filled with senseless accusations that not only insulted the justices of the Constitutional Court, judges of the Supreme Court of Appeal and those in the high courts, but all African judges.

He highlighted that inaction by President Cyril Ramaphosa against Sisulu would amount to disappointment, adding that the judiciary cannot instruct the country's first citizen on what to do amid a situation like the one currently in the spotlight, according to eNCA.

Zondo added that the judiciary does not maintain that it could not be criticised. Instead, the Acting Chief Justice said Sisulu's article could not be construed as criticism due to its tone and the assertions it carries.

"It's imperative that we draw the line on conduct that is acceptable and behaviour to the contrary. Criticism should have a proper basis. We've been insulted for nothing other than doing our job," said Zondo.

