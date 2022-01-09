President Ramaphosa Urges South Africans to Support the Zondo Commission

President Cyril Ramapohosa used his January 8 statement as an opportunity to urge South Africans to support the Zondo Commission

He believed that South Africa could become a more ethical country if the recommendations of the report were implemented

Ramaphosa said that the government would take steps to implement measures to prevent state capture from happening again

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa wants South Africans to support the findings of the Zondo Commission.

He believes that supporting the work of the commission will help the country become more ethical.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged South Africans to help build a more ethical country by supporting the Zondo Commission. Photo credit: @MyANC

Source: Facebook

Ramaohosa said during his January 8 statement that he welcomed the submission and release of the first part of the Zondo Commission's report into state capture.

The president made it clear that he wanted to put state capture in the past and never allow something like that to happen in the country again according to eNCA.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The government would use the report to implement effective measures to eliminate conditions and conduct that could allow corruption and state capture to take place according to New24.

Ramaphosa received the first part of the report from Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on 4 January 2022.

The second part of the report investigates state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and the third portion of the report analyses other entities that were investigated during the inquiry.

"Dankie future chief justice": ANC did not take necessary action says Zondo

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo wrote in the first section of the State Capture Report that the African National Congress (ANC) were either overwhelmed by state capture or indifferent to it.

Zondo cited SAA, SARS, Eskom and Denel as examples to substantiate his argument. The deputy chief justice believes that these entities fell victim to corruption and tender fraud.

According to News24, these entities gradually became run down over time, and the ANC did not pay attention to it, writes Zondo.

Corruption and maladministration was at SAA even before Dudu Myeni says, Sacca

Speaking of the state capture report, earlier Briefly News reported that the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) has stated that the destruction and the maladministration of South African Airways were at the hands of a lot more people than those mentioned in the State Capture Report.

The report was handed over to President Cyril Ramaphosa by Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Tuesday, 4 January at the Union Buildings in Tshwane. A digital copy of the report was later made available for the perusal of the South African public later that night.

The State Capture Report places the former SAA boss, Dudu Myeni and the former SAA Techincal head, Yakhe Kwinana at the helm of the apparent corruption and misuse of a state-owned entity.

Source: Briefly News