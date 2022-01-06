There are a lot more individuals that should have been named in the State Capture Report that are responsible for the decline of the South African Airways

This is according to the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) which believes corruption at SAA began before Dudu Myeni

The organisation has added that even the current board is not up to par and issues in the state-owned entity are still there

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) has stated that the destruction and the maladministration of South African Airways was at the hands of a lot more people than those mentioned in the State Capture Report.

The report was handed over to President Cyril Ramaphosa by Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Tuesday, 4 January at the Union Buildings in Tshwane.

A digital copy of the report was later made available for the perusal of the South African public later that night.

The South African Cabin Crew Association says the decline at SAA began before Dudu Myeni was chairperson of the Board.

Source: Getty Images

The State Capture Report places the former SAA boss, Dudu Myeni and the former SAA Techincal head, Yakhe Kwinana at the helm of the apparent corruption and misuse of a state-owned entity, according to EWN.

Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi, Sacca spokesperson says the organisation has tried to bring forward charges against the other members of the board for their involvement in the decline of SAA, however, those cases amounted to nothing, according to SABC News.

Nsibanyoni-Mugambi says the report does not even begin to uncover the corruption that has taken place at SAA over years, adding that maladministration had been taking place well before Myeni was appointed as chairperson.

Nsibanyoni-Mugambi says it's also still taking place under the leadership of the current board.

Former SAA chair Dudu Myeni among 1st to be recommended for prosecution

Briefly News previously reported that after three years of hearing countless testimonies and evidence at the State Capture Commission of Inquiry, Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has made the conclusion that South Africa, under the leadership of former President Jacob Zuma, was indeed captured.

In addition to this revelation, Zondo made a series of recommendations in the first part of the State Capture report on who should be tried for their active role in misusing state entities to advance themselves ahead of the South African people.

Dudu Myeni, the former South African Airways chairperson, is among the first people who have been recommended for prosecution by Raymond Zondo.

Myeni opted to not testify at the state capture proceedings out of fear of incriminating herself; however, the commission found that the evidence presented by others clearly implicated Myeni, according to TimesLIVE.

Myeni was implicated alongside Yakhe Kwinana, who headed the SAA technical division at the same time Myeni led SAA. According to the report, the pair were at the forefront of corruption and fraud within the institution and ensured that anyone who tried to stop them was dealt with in the harshest manner.

