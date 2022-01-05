The Zondo Commission has released the first volume of the three-part State Capture Report and a few people have been incriminated

Dudu Myeni, who is the former chairperson of SAA, has been found to have been at the helm of corruption within the state-owned entity

Some South Africans say Myeni should be arrested for her crimes while some people have little faith that much will come out of the court proceedings

JOHANNESBURG - After three years of hearing countless testimonies and evidence at the State Capture Commission of Inquiry, Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has made the conclusion that South Africa, under the leadership of former President Jacob Zuma, was indeed captured.

In addition to this revelation, Zondo made a series of recommendations in the first part of the State Capture report on who should be tried for their active role in misusing state entities to advance themselves ahead of the South African people.

The Zondo Commission has found that Dudu Myeni, who is the former SAA chairperson, is responsible for the demise of the state-owned entity. Image: Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

Dudu Myeni, the former South African Airways chairperson, is among the first people who have been recommended for prosecution by Raymond Zondo.

Myeni opted to not testify at the state capture proceedings out of fear of incriminating herself; however, the commission found that the evidence presented by others clearly implicated Myeni, according to TimesLIVE.

Myeni was implicated alongside Yakhe Kwinana, who headed the SAA technical division at the same time Myeni led SAA. According to the report, the pair were at the forefront of corruption and fraud within the institution and ensured that anyone who tried to stop them was dealt with in the harshest manner.

BusinessLIVE reports that Myeni in particular ran the state-owned entity with an iron fist and took decisions without the consideration of board members. On many occasions, she would not pitch to scheduled meetings and would make crucial decisions without notifying the board.

In one incident, Myeni lied to the Ministers of Public Enterprises, which led to SAA losing R800 million as a result of her misrepresentations. The Zondo Commission pinpoints the decline of SAA from 2012, the year Myeni was appointed chairperson.

Some South Africans call for the arrest of Dudu Myeni

@Lindaferns said:

"Well, let’s wait and see if she is arrested and charged! The ANC wants South Africans to engage with the report to put state capture behind us? Arrest this woman! @MYANC Prove how serious you are in closingf this chapter!"

@Fredo69603050 said:

"Dali Mpofu will be working overtime from June this year."

@a_nativ_gift said:

"I feel like a lot of what's coming out of this report is shit we already knew."

@MatlandCitizen said:

"People are about to learn the real truth. The courts are not the Zondo Commission. There you go with evidence and speak under oath. Let's wait and see."

South Africans suggest Myeni should not be jailed but must pay back the money that was lost at SAA

@Mark10049312 said:

"She was put there just to sign cheques. She must turn state witness so we can put the rest in jail. That will almost include the whole ANC EC."

South African Airways relaunches after being grounded for over a year

Briefly News previously reported that starting on Thursday morning, 23 September, flights operated by South African Airways have resumed operations after being grounded for almost 18 months.

Flights were halted because of the financial constraints the state-run airline had been experiencing for several years and had been put under business rescue since last year.

According to SABC News, flights between Cape Town and Johannesburg are now operational. Flights to other African countries such as Ghana, Mozambique, the Republic of Congo, Zimbabwe and Zambia are also operational.

