Raymond Zondo, Acting Chief Justice has come out to condemn the recent attack on the highest court of the land

Zondo was responding to the news that a man broke windows at the Constitutional Court building in Braamfoentien on Wednesday

Zondo has urged all law enforcement authority agencies to work towards preventing such attacks in the future

JOHANNESBURG - Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has responded to the attack of the Constitutional Court on Wednesday, 5 January.

A man was apprehended by the South African Police Service for allegedly using a hammer to break the windows at the highest court of the country located in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo wants the police to ensure attacks like one seen at the Constitutional Court should not happen. Image: Veli Nhlapo

Zondo has called on the authorities to beef up security and ensure that such incidents do not take place in future, reports News24.

The Acting Chief Justice stated that acts like the attack on ConCourt and the Parliament fire are about causing destruction on institutions that uphold our Constitutional democracy.

Nathi Mncube, the Acting Chief Justice’s spokesperson says they were happy to learn that the South African Police Service, as well as security personnel, were able to act in a quick manner and stop the perpetrator from causing much more extensive damage to the ConCourt building, according to IOL.

South Africans share their thoughts on Zondo's plea to the authorities

Social media users had a few things to say about Zondo's statement to the police and security personnel.

Some people say it would be pointless to take action after the incident has taken place while others stated that the police under Police Minister Bheki Cele is always slow to react.

Here are some comments:

@Mark81607413 said:

"Any measures taken would be considered reactive, as an incident has already occurred."

@OwenChipen said:

"A man in the hands of authorities suspected to have been involved in the burning of Parliament, another person also arrested for attacking the Constitutional Court. The government is to blame, most of our people need civic education. #ConCourt #Parliament #ZondoReport"

@JoshuaRamoshaba said:

"It's an act of terror and the perpetrator deserves a gas chamber!"

@mzothenjiwe1 said:

"The ConCourt and the constitution together with judges are politicised, they need to be dealt with decisively. Same as Parly it doesn't assist the poor masses as it is used by politicians to enrich themselves and their families."

@Mbungulu_ said:

"Protection of their constitutional rights .. not in South Africa."

@KaraboPDube said:

"Our incoming Chief Justice. A man with nerves of steel."

Ramaphosa responds to vandalism of national key point

Earlier, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa has reacted to an attack on the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg, which occurred yesterday (5 January). The president said that the vandalism of the national key point is concerning.

The attack was allegedly conducted by a man, aged 36, who hit the windows of the building with a hammer. The man has been arrested on charges of malicious damage to property. His court date is yet to be announced.

Ramaphosa will discuss the matter with his ministers, but in the meantime, some people believe that the attack was a response to the first part of the State Capture Report that was released on Tuesday (4 January), according to SABC News.

