President Cyril Ramaphosa has reacted to an attack on the Constitutional Court in Braamfontein, Johannesburg

The attack was allegedly conducted by a man, aged 36, who hit the windows of the building with a hammer

The motive for the attack is unknown at this stage, but an investigation into the incident has been launched

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has reacted to an attack on the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg, which occurred yesterday (5 January). The president said that the vandalism of the national key point is concerning.

The attack was allegedly conducted by a man, aged 36, who hit the windows of the building with a hammer. The man has been arrested on charges of malicious damage to property. His court date is yet to be announced.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) said that when police officers arrived at the scene, they ordered the accused to immediately stop what he was doing, but he ignored them and continued, at which point an officer fired a warning shot.

President Ramaphosa said that the attack on the Constitutional Court is concerning. Image: Twitter/@rcandy16 and RODGER BOSCH/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Possible motives for the attack

Ramaphosa will discuss the matter with his ministers, but in the meantime, some people believe that the attack was a response to the first part of the State Capture Report that was released on Tuesday (4 January), according to SABC News.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Judges Matter, a monitoring group focusing on judicial appointments, said that urgent steps need to be taken to protect national key points, such as the Constitutional Court and Houses of Parliament.

"We consider this an attack on the judiciary and the constitutional democracy in South Africa. We note that this attack comes days after the fire at the National Assembly. This speaks to a lack of security at national key points," a Judges Matter representative said.

Reactions to Ramaphosa's statement about the ConCourt attack suspect's arrest

@12dumi remarked:

"I am surprised Ramaphosa didn’t say he’s shocked”

@gillfran1 asked:

"Once again, where was security?"

@Miss_Neezy said:

"I wish he would stop regarding serious and worrisome crimes against institutions as concerning."

@Joephadima believes:

"Slowly some people are determined to make the country ungovernable."

@Jr_Brengo12 shared:

"The ConCourt attacked the people first. The is the result of their action, acting out of the law trying to prove a point or impress their handler."

Man smashes ConCourt windows with a hammer, SA says the State is under attack

In earlier news about the ConCourt attack, Briefly News reported that in just a few days, South Africans have seen Parliament engulfed in flames and now they are left in a state of despair following an attack on the Constitutional Court offices in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

A man, aged 36, was arrested by the South African Police Service on Wednesday, 5 January for allegedly breaking ConCourt windows using a hammer.

Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda, who is the SAPS spokesperson, says the man continued to smash the windows even after the police had told him to stop. The police had to fire a warning shot before he stopped and he was subsequently arrested.

Source: Briefly News