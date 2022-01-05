On Wednesday, 5 January, a 36-year-old man was arrested by the police for causing destruction at the Constitutional Court building

The man was seen using a hammer to smash windows of the building and did not stop until police discharged a warning shot

South Africans are dismayed by the attack on the highest court of the country and feel that the state is being attacked

JOHANNESBURG - In just a few days, South Africans have seen Parliament engulfed in flames and now theyare left in a state of despair following an attack on the Constitutional Court offices in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

A man, aged 36, was arrested by the South African Police Service on Wednesday, 5 January for allegedly breaking ConCourt windows using a hammer.

News24 reports that Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda, who is the SAPS spokesperson, says the man continued to smash the windows even after the police had told him to stop. The police had to fire a warning shot before he stopped and he was subsequently arrested.

EWN reports that the motive behind the destruction of the ConCourt building is not yet known and the police will be charging the perpetrator with malicious damage of property.

The was also heavy police service at the Constitutional Court following the incident.

South Africans feel the State is under attack

Heading online, South Africans could not believe that ConCourt was attacked a few days after the Parliament fire. Some people linked all these incidents to the July unrest and believe that the state is under a vicious attack.

Some people think that the attack is a response to the State Capture Report being released.

Here are some comments:

@muimbiPrince said:

"Both incidents smell like RET. They are ready to destabilize the country. It all started with July barbaric looting. Can law just make a harsh example of only 1 person? This 'softie softie' not working. Why now seems we are heading to those middle east or African Sahara region lifestyle."

@MrMakhubo_ said:

"July unrest = Attack on the Government. Parliament fire = Attack on the Legislature. Constitutional Court Property Damage = Attack on the Judiciary. All the 3 branches of the state have been attacked, right in front of our very eyes.."

@Yezalenyoka said:

"Again; where was security? The state pays billions of rands for outsourced security yet state property continues to suffer from vandalism."

@KgomoSelaelo said:

"It looks like the EFF and their alleys RET forces want to fight or destroy democracy in this country."

@NdongaMpho said:

"The July unrest people are continuing with a different plan now... It's a movie in this country!"

